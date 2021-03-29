3 Top Stock Trades for the New Week

Editor’s Note: This article is updated weekly to bring you fresh trade ideas.
Bulls staged a powerful comeback on Friday in the last hour of trading. The surge boosted stocks across the board, but most notably, it lifted many beaten-down areas that needed a lifeline. For that reason, I’m spotlighting three attractive bottoming patterns for this week’s top stock trades.
The three industries in focus are solar, semiconductors, and retail. Though, in retail’s case, it wasn’t so much the industry that was suffering as much as it was a specific company. It’s worth noting that semiconductors and solar were early leaders in the post-pandemic bull market. They both helped power the Nasdaq to record heights. Unfortunately, the turn of the new year brought heavy profit-taking to both areas and nasty trend reversals.
They’ve been trending lower ever since, but if last week’s price action is any indication, we now have tradable bottoms in multiple names.
That said, here are my top picks for the week.
Top Stock Trades: First Solar (FSLR)
Solar stocks ended 2020 with a bang. Fueled by reopening hopes and a Democratic president, the industry had no shortage of bullish narratives to carry it higher. But, as is often the case, starry-eyed traders pulled too many gains forward, driving prices to unsustainably high levels in the short run. We’ve since seen the Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) decline more than 30%.
First Solar suffered likewise, even falling below its 200-day moving average. Fortunately, this month has seen marked improvements in its posture. Prices have reclaimed the high ground above both the 200-day and 20-day moving averages. Friday’s surge created the first resistance break we’ve seen this year, potentially turning the daily trend higher.
If you think the path of least resistance has now shifted higher, then now is the time to pull the trigger.
The Trade: Buy the May $80/$90 bull call vertical for $4.45.
Qualcomm (QCOM)
Chip stocks were all the rage last year, but many stumbled after their first-quarter earnings reports. Qualcomm was one of them. Prices apparently outpaced fundamentals more than the market would allow. However, the silver lining to the recent carnage is that buyers can scoop up QCOM stock at a much more palatable level. However, rather than bottom fishing blindly, it’s worth waiting for signs that buyers are returning, and the trend is turning higher once more.
Last week’s price action provides room for optimism. QCOM pivoted off the 200-day moving average and scored a rousing runup on Friday. With that, we have a potential double bottom forming. All that remains is an upside breakout to complete and confirm the pattern. If QCOM can climb and close above $135, then long trades are a go.
The Trade: Buy the May $135/$145 bull call for around $3.50.
Walmart (WMT)
Walmart rounds out our top stock trades for the week. The retail behemoth entered 2020 below the 50-day moving average and has struggled ever since. Last month’s earnings announcement torpedoed the stock, and the decline didn’t stop until WMT had fallen nearly 20%. But look at the history of WMT over the last decade. Drops of this magnitude have always been fantastic buying opportunities.
It’s never been a matter of if it’s a chance to buy, but when. Personally, I like waiting for the daily trend to find a bottom and reverse higher by breaking an old resistance zone. With Friday’s surge and this morning’s follow-through, we have that signal.
The Trade: Buy the June $135/$145 bull call for around $3.45.
On the date of publication, Tyler Craig held a LONG position in FCX.
