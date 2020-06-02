7 Upcoming IPOs to Watch

After little activity because of the impact of the novel coronavirus, the IPO market is starting to get into gear. It certainly helps that the markets have remained solidly in the bullish phase and companies have been able to adapt to work-at-home arrangements. So for upcoming IPOs, we will likely see an active summer.

Some of the recent offerings do show that investors are eager for deals. There was the IPO for SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT ), which operates a platform to sell Medicare Advantage and other insurance products. The shares are up about 35% or so.

Then there was the IPO for Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI ). The company is a medical device maker for clot and vein removal. The stock has since gained 138%.

So then, what are some of the upcoming IPOs? Well, in the next month, we will see some interesting deals — many of which are biotech companies:

ZoomInfo

Pliant Therapeutics

Warner Music Group

Royalty Pharma

Vaxcyte

Avidity Biosciences

Generation Bio

Let’s take a closer look at these seven upcoming IPOs.

Upcoming IPOs to Watch: ZoomInfo (ZI)

Source: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Among the upcoming IPOs, ZoomInfo is actually one of the few tech deals. The company operates a cloud platform that provides data analytics for sales and marketing teams. The service helps to target the right prospects as well as reduce the sales cycle. Consider that the database is massive with about 14 million companies.

The company has also leveraged next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. To this end, the technology helps to find actionable insights among billions of data points.

In terms of the market opportunity, the company estimates it has $24 billion. To put this into perspective, Zoominfo’s revenues were $341 million for the year ended March 31 (there are about 202,000 paid users). In other words, there’s much more room for growth.

During the past few years, the company has been the target of M&A transactions as well. In 2017, Great Hill Partners acquired Zoominfo and then in 2019 the business was sold to DiscoverOrg.

And regarding the IPO, the company plans to issue 44.5 million shares at a range of $16 to $18 and the ticker is ZI. The lead underwriters include J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM ), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS ), Barclays (NYSE: BCS ), Credit Suisse (NYSE: CS ), BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC ), Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB ), RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank (NYSE: UBS ) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC ).

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Source: Shutterstock

Pliant Therapeutics is a biotech company that is developing treatments for fibrosis, which is excessive scarring that generally results from problems with the body’s repair process. The disease can occur in areas like the liver, kidneys, lungs, muscles, skin and the gastrointestinal tract.

The founders of the business — which include professors Dean Sheppard, Rik Derynck, Bill DeGrado and Hal Chapman from the University of California, San Francisco — are noted experts in the fibrosis. They started the company in 2015.

Pliant Therapeutics’ approach is to create a target expression atlas to identify the fibrosis. Note that there is currently a library of over 7,000 integrin inhibitors and more than 70,000 that are non-integrin variations. To help with the process, the company relies on fibrotic human tissue from transplant operations. This is done by partnering with research hospitals.

The company’s lead product candidate is PLN-74809, which is an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. Pliant Therapeutics is currently recruiting for the Phase 2a trial.

As for the upcoming IPO, the company expects to issue 6 million shares at a range of $14 to $16 and the ticker is PLRX. Novartis (NYSE: NVS ) plans to invest $10 million in a private placement alongside the IPO.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Source: David Tonelson / Shutterstock.com

For the upcoming IPOs, Warner Music Group will certainly be one of the biggest. Based on the current terms, the company expects to raise $1.7 billion.

Warner Music Group’s labels include Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records and Parlophone Records. The library also has more than 1.4 million compositions. And some of the top current recording artists and songwriters include Bruno Mars, Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry and Cardi B.

There are several catalysts that are driving growth for Warner Music Group. One is the megatrend of streaming, driven by companies like Spotify (NYSE: SPOT ) and Pandora. According to research from IFPI, the revenues in this category averaged a sizzling 42% a year since 2015. During this period, streaming went from 19% of overall revenues to 56%.

Next, there has been strong growth in international markets, such as in China. Warner Music Group has a key advantage because of its scale, as the company has a presence in more than 70 countries.

What about the financials for the company? From fiscal years 2017 to 2019, revenues went from $3.6 billion to $4.5 billion and net income climbed from $149 million to $258 million.

For the IPO, Warner Music Group plans to issue 70 million shares at a range of $23 to $26 and the ticker is WMG. The lead underwriters include Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), BofA Securities, Citi and J.P. Morgan.

Royalty Pharma

Source: Shutterstock

Among the upcoming IPOs for biotech operators, Royalty Pharma is a different flavor. It is instead focused on purchasing the rights to royalty streams.

The company is the pioneer of this industry, having been started in 1996. It has since gone on to form many relationships with universities, research hospitals, nonprofits and biotech companies of all sizes like Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) and AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN ).

Through its history, Royalty Pharma has paid $18 billion for royalties or more than 50% of the category. There are currently over 45 therapies and four clinical-stage products in the portfolio. They target a myriad of areas like HIV, oncology, rare diseases and diabetes.

Although, the terms of the IPO have not been established, Royalty Pharma is likely to raise a considerable amount, say over $2 billion.

Vaxcyte

Source: Shutterstock

Vaxcyte is a biotech company that is focused on building next-generation vaccines. No doubt, the market has suddenly become essential. Other vaccine companies have done quite well this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vaxcyte has a cell-free protein synthesis to design protein carriers and antigens. And the lead candidate, VAX-24, is targeted at pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, or PCV. Keep in mind that this is a $7 billion global market opportunity. In fact, the two largest pneumococcal vaccine franchises, Pneumovax and Prevnar, generated more than $100 billion in aggregate sales for the past 40 years and 20 years, respectively. As for the VAX-24 vaccine, it will go into clinical trials in the second half of next year.

The team for Vaxcyte is impressive. The founders, who include Grant Pickering, Jeff Fairman and Ash Khanna, have deep experience with Sutro Biopharma’s proprietary XpressCF (which the company has an exclusive license for). CEO Grant Pickering was also a key player in creating Provenge, which was the first cancer vaccine. Then there are advisors who have top research positions at companies like GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK ) and Merck (NYSE: MRK ).

Regarding the upcoming IPO, the terms have yet to be set. But the lead underwriters include BofA Securities, Jefferies and Evercore ISI.

Avidity Biosciences

Source: Shutterstock

Avidity Biosciences is developing a new type of oligonucleotide-based therapy, which it calls the Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate (AOC). The process involves the use of monoclonal antibodies and precision therapies to deal with tissue that is resistant to drugs.

The initial focus is primarily on muscle diseases. For example, the lead candidate product, AOC 1001, is for a rare muscle disease called myotonic dystrophy type 1. The company plans to submit a new drug application in 2021 and to pursue a Phase ½ clinical trial by the end of the year.

But the pipeline has other interesting applications. Examples are for muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease.

As for the upcoming IPO for Avidity Biosciences, the company has yet to set the terms of the offering. However, the lead underwriters include Cowen, SVB Leerink, Credit Suisse and Wells Fargo.

Generation Bio

Source: Shutterstock

Generation Bio is a developer of non-viral gene therapies. To this end, the company is building a platform to target cells, create high-capacity DNA and build a capsid-free manufacturing process. Although, for now, the company is at the preclinical stage.

The initial emphasis is on rare monogenic diseases, such as of the liver and retina. These are diseases that result from mutations of a single gene and also have well-known biomarkers.

But the company has also interesting applications for other areas. Some include diseases of the central nervous system, skeletal muscle and cancer.

In terms of the upcoming IPO of Generation Bio, the company has not set the terms of the deal. But the lead underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Cowen.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is an advisor and author of various books and online courses about technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook and Learn Python Super Fast. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s. As of this writing, he did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.