That’s a wrap! The hotly anticipated Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) event is now over, and investors can cheer on three new Mac computers.
Did you miss the event? If so, there is no need to worry. Dive in below for the top investing takeaways from InvestorPlace. We covered the event in real time to give you everything you need to know about the Apple event and what it means for AAPL stock!
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:49 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
With his closing remarks, CEO Tim Cook has wrapped up the third Apple event of the fall. Here is what investors need to know:
- Apple largely delivered on investor expectations for the event. It unveiled both the predicted MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air laptops that use its M1 chip.
- Through comparisons to Windows rivals, investors should now have more confidence in this transition to the world of Arm-based chips.
- Importantly, the M1 chip is quite innovative, but it is the only first step in this transition. Investors are likely thinking about Cook’s promises for what 2021 will bring.
- Apple also delivered a surprise — the launch of a new Mac mini. This computer brings the M1 chip to the realm of the desktop and defies expectations.
- However, Apple may have let investors down. Because of the “One More Thing” titles that invokes Steve Jobs, many were hoping for an announcement surrounding the Apple TV, AirTags or new AR/VR glasses. Perhaps those will come in early 2021.
- AAPL stock is up 0.38% in intraday trading.
Orders for New Mac Computers Start Today
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:42 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple has confirmed that orders for all three of its M1-powered computers will launch today. Those devices will be available next week.
Additionally, Apple has said that macOS Big Sur will become available this Thursday, Nov. 12.
MacBook Pro Will Retail at $1,299
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:41 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple has confirmed that the newest, M1-powered MacBook Pro will start retailing for $1,299. Importantly, student pricing for the computer will start at $1,199.
Newest MacBook Pro Has Long Battery Life
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:40 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
According to Apple, the newest 13-inch MacBook Pro has the longest battery life of any of the Mac computers. This is increasingly important as consumers around the world turn to laptops for remote work and education.
Apple Unveils a New 13-Inch MacBook Pro
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:36 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
It looks like the third time really is the charm! Apple has confirmed that a third new computer, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, will use its M1 chip.
Why does this matter? Leading up to the Apple event, there was a sense that releasing the pro version of one of its Mac computers was a bold move. This shows that Apple is confident in its new M1 chip and ready to take on other makers of Arm-powered computers head on. For comparison, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has primarily relied on Windows computers that are mid-range in terms of price and performance.
Apple says that its new 13-inch MacBook Pro is three times faster than its Windows rival.
New Generation of Mac Mini Starts at $699
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:35 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Perhaps playing into consumer spending concerns — driven by the novel coronavirus — Apple has announced that the newest generation of its Mac mini desktop computer will start at $699. This means that despite its many improvements, it will retail for $100 less than the previous generation.
New Mac Mini Surpasses Pre-Event Expectations
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:33 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Going into the event, some Apple enthusiasts were hopeful that Arm-based chips would make their way to the realm of desktop computers. However, predictions for the Apple event did not call for a new desktop computer, instead saying that such a launch was several months away. Apple has defied those predictions, unveiling a new Mac mini that uses the M1 chip for “seismic” improvements in performance.
Stay tuned. Will we also see a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that uses the M1 chip? I
Apple Unveils a New Mac Mini
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:31 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple has confirmed that it will release a new Mac mini that also uses the M1 chip.
New MacBook Air Will Have Touch ID
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:29 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Also playing into cybersecurity concerns that are growing in our virtual-first world, Apple says the newest MacBook Air will use touch ID for user authentication. This will also help secure the Apple Pay features available for users.
Apple Debuts New MacBook Air With M1 Chip
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:25 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple has confirmed that the first computer to use its M1 chip is a new MacBook Air.
Here is what you need to know:
- The MacBook Air is the most popular laptop that Apple offers, and one of the best-selling 13-inch laptops in the world.
- This especially matters in a world where people are working and learning from home.
- According to Apple, the newest MacBook Air is three times faster than the comparable Windows laptop.
- It is also faster than 98% of the laptops released in the past year.
- Storage, graphics and overall capabilities are improved in the new MacBook Air thanks to the M1 chip.
- Without a fan, the MacBook Air is extremely silent.
- This helps contribute to 15 hours of wireless web browsing, and 18 hours of continuous video playback.
- Playing into remote trends, Apple says these improvements were designed with WFH life in mind.
Demos Confirm Availability of Adobe Apps
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:22 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
As Apple rolls out the first stage of its Mac computers that use Arm-based chips, there was some speculation over what apps would be able to smoothly make the transition. The company has been clear that the new M1 chip does not sacrifice graphics power or performance. App demos appear to confirm that. Importantly, these demos feature apps that are part of Adobe’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) Creative Suite.
macOS Big Sure Will Run More Apps Than Ever Before
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:20 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple says that there are several different types of apps that will now be able to run on the new operating system. Importantly, universal apps that are able to run on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and the in-house, Arm-based chips. Even without these universal apps, a transition layer known as Rosetta 2 will make sure that all apps initially designed for Intel chips will run on its in-house chips.
Apple Unveils macOS Big Sur
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:16 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Also aligning with enthusiast expectations, Apple has released the macOS Big Sur. This is the first operating system to run on in-house silicon.
Investors should note that Apple is focusing already on the similar experiences between macOS Big Sur and the iPad. You can see this in the iOS-style icons and the familiar control center.
Apple: M1 Is the 'Best Chip We Have Ever Created'
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:14 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple says the M1 is the “best chip we have ever created.”
M1 Offers 'Best of Both Worlds'
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:12 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
According to Apple, unlike other chips available for personal computers, the new M1 will combine increased performance with increased graphics. As the company puts it, consumers who opt for the newest Mac computers will not be making any sacrifices in terms of graphics vs. performance.
Apple Unveils the M1 Chip for Mac Computers
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:08 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Apple has used its own silicon in its iPhones for a few years now. However, until today, it has relied on chips from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to power its Mac computers. As it transitions to powering those devices with Apple silicon, the M1 chip is the first step in the right direction.
Here is what you need to know:
- M1 is a full system on a chip.
- It is the first personal computer that uses 5-nanometer process.
- It has 16 billion transistors, giving it increased performance.
- The M1 chip has an 8-core CPU. The four high-performance cores are the fastest in the world. It also has four high-efficiency cores.
- The M1 chip also has the best CPU performance per watt compared to other PC chips.
Cook Confirms Apple Silicon Is Here
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:06 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
CEO Tim Cook confirmed that the first Apple computers with in-house silicon are debuting today.
50% of Mac Buyers Are Now New Users
[Tuesday, November 10, 1:04 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Kicking off the Apple event, CEO Tim Cook said that he is pleased to see new users continue to flock to Mac computers. Current estimates show that about 50% of users are new to the brand.
Apple Takes Online Store Down Ahead of Event
[Tuesday, November 10, 12:26 pm]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Be right back.
Thus declares the Apple Store site ahead of its 1:00 p.m. Eastern event. Enthusiasts believe this is a good sign that new products are coming. Specifically, the expectations are for 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops that use new Arm-based chips. Although it still appears as if a desktop computer is at least several months out, there are now rumors swirling that a 16-inch MacBook Pro could also make its debut later this afternoon.
Will New Macs Move the Needle for AAPL Stock?
[Tuesday, November 10, 11:41 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
It takes a lot to move the needle for Apple. It is a major company, and in many ways, investors are used to it rolling out the latest and greatest improvements in software and hardware. Does that mean the Apple event today will be lackluster? No. As InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango puts it, demand for Macs will be incredibly high going into 2021. Why? More people than ever before are working and learning from home, increasing demand for personal computers. Add in all the advancements of new Arm-based chips, and you have a winning product.
3 Things to Watch Ahead of the Apple Event
[Tuesday, November 10, 11:32 am]
Contributed by Sarah Smith
Subscription bundles. Fitness services. Four new iPhone 12 models. Apple has already unveiled this impressive list of service and product innovations just since September. Now, with the “One More Thing” event, the company is gearing up to deliver even more.
Investors largely believe that Apple will debut its first computers that run on custom Arm-based chips. Essentially, after years of relying on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) chips, Apple announced that it was breaking away. Now, it will use its own in-house silicon and architecture licensed through Arm Holdings. Why does it matter? Well, Apple has promised that these chips will cut costs, give it more leverage over the supply chain and improve overall performance.
Whether through its 5G-enabled iPhones or new computers with Apple silicon, the company is looking to maintain its dominance and brand power in the world of consumer tech. Ahead of the Apple event, these are three things you should watch:
What Products Are Coming? Experts are divided on what exactly to expect today. The consensus seems to be that Apple will unveil an Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air. Although some are hoping for a new desktop Mac, it seems consumers will have to wait a little longer.
The biggest takeaway here in advance of the event is that yes, Apple is allegedly launching a pro model of its newest MacBook. As Dieter Bohn wrote for The Verge, that is a bold move. Although the potential for new Arm-based computers is very promising, many believe the transition away from Intel will take time and come with many hiccups. Because there is so much to figure out with the move to in-house silicon, it is promising that Apple appears to ready to dive in.
One more comparison: As Bohn also highlights, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has also transitioned its Windows computers to Arm-based chips. Contrary to Apple though, it has stuck with mid-range pricing and performance promises.
The Greater Apple Ecosystem: Apple wants more people in its ecosystem, and it wants them to stay there. In September, the company rolled out multiple tiers of a subscription bundle that rolls together its music, gaming and news services. Why does this matter? Well, a subscription bundle is simply convenient. And if you have all of your services handily bundled together with one subscription fee, why would you opt to leave that ecosystem and choose Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) for your music?
The new Macs could also solidify the strength of the Apple ecosystem. Look for new updates on macOS Big Sur, which is macOS 11. One of the biggest benefits of the Arm-based chips is the potential for better software and hardware integration. Now, rumor has it that Apple is looking to blend the iPhone, iPad and Mac experience into one. Some think Mac and iPad apps will soon be indistinguishable. Notification experiences will be similar.
Surprise Gadgets: Because Apple is Apple, investors are hopeful that today will focus on more than just Macs. Although that is a tall order, there is some evidence we will get lucky. During the iPhone 12 event, Apple did share new information about its smart home speaker, cleverly connecting the dots between the audio experience and the new phones.
On the wish list for today are a new Apple TV, AirTags tracking devices, AR/VR glasses and new over-the-ear headphones.