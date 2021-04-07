Best 5G ETF Stocks for 2021

For investors that are paying attention to the communication services and technology sectors, there’s a good chance you’re hearing plenty about 5G, the next generation of wireless communication systems.
As the 5G theme unfolds, there will be both winning and losing ideas. And beyond some obvious, large-capitalization names, stock picking in the 5G landscape is likely to prove difficult. For many investors tapping 5G via exchange-traded funds will prove to be a sensible option. With that in mind, here are some of the top ideas among 5G ETFs to consider.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CHIC
|G-X MSCI China Communication Services ETF
|27.49
|-3.44
|7 5G ETFs Sit On The Cusp of a Tech Revolution Ready to Explode in 2021
|FIVG
|Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF
|36.21
|-0.13
|-
|NXTG
|Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund FT
|74.38
|-0.23
|5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
|SMH
|Semiconductor Vaneck ETF
|133.62
|-
|5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
|SNSR
|G-X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
|34.21
|-0.55
|7 of the Best ETFs To Buy for the Second Quarter
|SRVR
|Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
|36.65
|-0.77
|5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
|XTL
|S&P 500 Telecom Sector SPDR
|94.38
|-0.67
|3 Stocks to Buy No Matter The Election Results