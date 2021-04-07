Best 5G ETF Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 2:37 pm EDT

For investors that are paying attention to the communication services and technology sectors, there’s a good chance you’re hearing plenty about 5G, the next generation of wireless communication systems.

As the 5G theme unfolds, there will be both winning and losing ideas. And beyond some obvious, large-capitalization names, stock picking in the 5G landscape is likely to prove difficult. For many investors tapping 5G via exchange-traded funds will prove to be a sensible option. With that in mind, here are some of the top ideas among 5G ETFs to consider.


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CHIC G-X MSCI China Communication Services ETF 27.49 -3.44 7 5G ETFs Sit On The Cusp of a Tech Revolution Ready to Explode in 2021
FIVG Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF 36.21 -0.13 -
NXTG Nasdaq Smartphone Index Fund FT 74.38 -0.23 5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
SMH Semiconductor Vaneck ETF 133.62 - 5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
SNSR G-X Internet of Things Thematic ETF 34.21 -0.55 7 of the Best ETFs To Buy for the Second Quarter
SRVR Pacer Benchmark & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF 36.65 -0.77 5 5G ETFs With A Little Bit of Everything
XTL S&P 500 Telecom Sector SPDR 94.38 -0.67 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter The Election Results

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-5g-etf-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC