Best 5G Stocks of 2021

5G technologies look set to change the world. As companies roll out 5G capabilities, investors can expect mobile devices to start acting more like supercomputers than smartphones. That’s because, rather than use internal computing power, connected devices will communicate with land-based computers in real time. Put another way, the next quantum leap in technology is already here. With so many companies involved in the 5G revolution, here are the top 5G stocks to get you started.
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Business
|
Price
|
% Change
|
Recent News
|AAPL
|Apple
|Chips / Smartphones
|136.67
|-0.07
|5 Stocks to Buy as Potential ‘Apple Car’ Partners
|AMT
|American Tower Corp A
|Cell Tower REIT
|232.71
|-0.12
|10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
|CCI
|Crown Castle International
|Cell Tower REIT
|161.04
|-0.75
|10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
|ERIC
|Ericsson ADR
|Infrastructure
|13.33
|1.33
|4 5G Stocks That Aren’t Phone Companies
|INTC
|Intel Corp
|Chips / Smartphones
|59.03
|1.45
|7 Hot Stocks That Are Cooling Off
|MSI
|Motorola Solutions
|Chips / Smartphones
|182.54
|0.24
|10 Tech Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
|NOK
|Nokia Corp
|Infrastructure
|4.27
|1.07
|7 International Stocks to Avoid for Now
|QCOM
|Qualcomm, Inc.
|Chips / Smartphones
|147.21
|0.94
|4 5G Stocks That Aren’t Phone Companies
|QRVO
|Qorvo Inc
|Chips / Smartphones
|170.68
|2.12
|7 5G Stocks to Buy As Security Concerns Dominate Tech Decisions
|SSNLF
|SAMSUNG ELECTRON
|Chips / Smartphones
|74.55
|-
|9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now to Profit off Chinese Markets
|SWKS
|Skyworks Solutions
|Infrastructure
|181.56
|1.46
|4 5G Stocks That Aren’t Phone Companies
|T
|AT&T
|Service Providers
|28.72
|-0.73
|8 Stocks to Buy for Beginners in a Hot Market
|TMUS
|T-Mobile US
|Service Providers
|125.92
|0.51
|7 5G Stocks to Keep Your Eye on in 2021
|VZ
|Verizon Communications
|Service Providers
|54.97
|-0.64
|After the GameStop Frenzy Fizzles, Here’s One Move to Make
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Who is leading in 5G technology?
Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) leads the 5G technology charge in the Western world. Its competitor, Nokia (NYSE:NOK), isn’t far behind. As governments push back against Chinese dominance in the 5G race, investors can expect pressure for both these companies to keep moving the ball on 5G tech and for telecom companies to buy the gear.
On the mobile-phone front, Samsung (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) also have strong 5G leads. Samsung produces much of the gear that goes into 5G networks, while Apple already has a healthy ecosystem of phones and content that will benefit from faster network speeds.
2. What are the best stocks for 5G?
Besides Ericsson and Nokia, investors can also expect cell tower REITs (real estate investment trusts) like American Tower (NASDAQ:AMTX) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to benefit. 5G towers have a shorter range than their 4G predecessors, which means telecom companies will need far more locations.
Don’t expect the telecom companies to disappoint either. As data usage grows, AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) should also see demand rise from consumers switching from land-based ISPs (internet service providers) to mobile-based.
3. Are 5G stocks a good investment?
5G stocks look set to dominate the next decade. Chipmakers from legacy Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to smaller Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) will split the growing pie of mobile and IoT (Internet of Things) chips. That makes 5G stocks an excellent investment for the long run. The average American already spends $166 per month on their internet and digital subscriptions. As 5G speeds make online content even more mobile, investors can expect even greater growth in consumer spending.