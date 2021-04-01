Best AI Stocks in 2021

Virtual reality (VR) was once heralded as the next big thing in tech after smartphones. But VR failed to catch on in a meaningful way. What has been slowly gestating in the background is another technology that combines elements of VR with real-life. Augmented reality (AR) overlays virtual information on top of a real-life view.

The applications are endless. At this point, AR is being used to great effect in video games, online shopping, education, healthcare and industrial applications.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
AAPL Apple 123.00 0.70 7 Tech Stocks Becoming Healthcare Stocks
ADSK Autodesk 283.90 2.44 7 Augmented Reality Stocks To Buy Now For The Future
ETSY Etsy Inc 208.20 3.24 8 Hot Stocks to Buy for Your Well-Diversified Portfolio
SNAP Snap Inc 54.49 4.21 4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SNAP, DE, CP, BOX
GOOGL Alphabet-A 2129.78 3.26 The Ultimate Guide to Investing in Growth Stocks
MSFT Microsoft 242.35 2.79 4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MSFT, ARVL, MARA, CLF
QCOM Qualcomm, Inc. 137.79 3.92 -

