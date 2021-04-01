Best AI Stocks in 2021

Virtual reality (VR) was once heralded as the next big thing in tech after smartphones. But VR failed to catch on in a meaningful way. What has been slowly gestating in the background is another technology that combines elements of VR with real-life. Augmented reality (AR) overlays virtual information on top of a real-life view.
The applications are endless. At this point, AR is being used to great effect in video games, online shopping, education, healthcare and industrial applications.
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 5:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AAPL
|Apple
|123.00
|0.70
|7 Tech Stocks Becoming Healthcare Stocks
|ADSK
|Autodesk
|283.90
|2.44
|7 Augmented Reality Stocks To Buy Now For The Future
|ETSY
|Etsy Inc
|208.20
|3.24
|8 Hot Stocks to Buy for Your Well-Diversified Portfolio
|SNAP
|Snap Inc
|54.49
|4.21
|4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SNAP, DE, CP, BOX
|GOOGL
|Alphabet-A
|2129.78
|3.26
|The Ultimate Guide to Investing in Growth Stocks
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|242.35
|2.79
|4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MSFT, ARVL, MARA, CLF
|QCOM
|Qualcomm, Inc.
|137.79
|3.92
