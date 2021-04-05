Best Biotech Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 5, 2021, 8:35 am EDT

Thanks to the incredible innovations in recent decades, the biotechnology space has offered both hope for patients and profitability potential for stakeholders. At the same time, biotech stocks are not an appropriate arena for every investor, particularly when you’re dealing with speculative names. Still, very few sectors offer the astounding profitability potential of biotech penny stocks, which is why — though its terribly risky — people continue to flock to this market. If that’s you, here are seven companies to start looking at.


Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
VXRT Vaxart Inc 6.23 2.13 Vaxart Stock Remains a Buy as Unique Covid-19 Vaccine Is Developed
CANF Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd 2.62 6.94 CANF Stock: Why Are Can-Fite Biopharma Shares Skyrocketing Today?
IFRX Fireman B.V. 4.04 - 7 Penny Stocks That May Have Room to Run Higher
TNXP Tonix Pharm Hld 1.20 -1.64 Top Penny Stocks News Today: TNXP, ONTX, AREC, LPCN and ZCMD
GTBP GT Biopharma Inc 7.25 0.83 -
VTVT Vtv Theraptcs Cl A 2.84 -1.73 VTVT Stock: Why vTv Therapeutics Is Soaring on Friday
FPRX Five Prime Thera 37.81 - FPRX Stock: The Huge Takeover News That Has Five Prime Therapeutics Shares Blasting Higher

