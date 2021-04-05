Best Biotech Stocks for 2021

Thanks to the incredible innovations in recent decades, the biotechnology space has offered both hope for patients and profitability potential for stakeholders. At the same time, biotech stocks are not an appropriate arena for every investor, particularly when you’re dealing with speculative names. Still, very few sectors offer the astounding profitability potential of biotech penny stocks, which is why — though its terribly risky — people continue to flock to this market. If that’s you, here are seven companies to start looking at.
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|VXRT
|Vaxart Inc
|6.23
|2.13
|Vaxart Stock Remains a Buy as Unique Covid-19 Vaccine Is Developed
|CANF
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd
|2.62
|6.94
|CANF Stock: Why Are Can-Fite Biopharma Shares Skyrocketing Today?
|IFRX
|Fireman B.V.
|4.04
|-
|7 Penny Stocks That May Have Room to Run Higher
|TNXP
|Tonix Pharm Hld
|1.20
|-1.64
|Top Penny Stocks News Today: TNXP, ONTX, AREC, LPCN and ZCMD
|GTBP
|GT Biopharma Inc
|7.25
|0.83
|-
|VTVT
|Vtv Theraptcs Cl A
|2.84
|-1.73
|VTVT Stock: Why vTv Therapeutics Is Soaring on Friday
|FPRX
|Five Prime Thera
|37.81
|-
|FPRX Stock: The Huge Takeover News That Has Five Prime Therapeutics Shares Blasting Higher