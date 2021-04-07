Best Casino Stocks for 2021

Restrictions on travel and the novel-coronavirus-induced market slowdown have had a crippling effect on casino stocks in the past year. But before that, so much was expected from the casino business, with several new states approving gaming statutes and the popularity of iGaming. As vaccines get more widely distributed and casino stocks get back to those growth narratives, here are some names for investors to keep an eye on:
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 8:40 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|LVS
|Las Vegas Sands
|63.67
|1.71
|7 Gambling Stocks That Are Expecting a Reopening Boost
|MGM
|MGM Resorts International
|41.65
|0.31
|-
|WYNN
|Wynn Resorts
|135.96
|3.73
|3 Casino Stocks That Could Make a Comeback in 2021