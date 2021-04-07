Best Casino Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 8:46 am EDT

Restrictions on travel and the novel-coronavirus-induced market slowdown have had a crippling effect on casino stocks in the past year. But before that, so much was expected from the casino business, with several new states approving gaming statutes and the popularity of iGaming. As vaccines get more widely distributed and casino stocks get back to those growth narratives, here are some names for investors to keep an eye on:


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
LVS Las Vegas Sands 63.67 1.71 7 Gambling Stocks That Are Expecting a Reopening Boost
MGM MGM Resorts International 41.65 0.31 -
WYNN Wynn Resorts 135.96 3.73 3 Casino Stocks That Could Make a Comeback in 2021

