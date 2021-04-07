Best Energy Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 3:09 pm EDT

The energy industry is comprised of companies that produce, store, sell and supply energy sources such as oil and gas. After taking a massive hit at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year, energy stocks are back on our radar once again.

Of course, disciplined income investors should monitor market sentiment carefully when looking at investment options. But in the end, focus on the long-term thesis and look at the broader trends when it comes to energy stocks.


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
BP BP Plc 24.58 - Oil Stocks: Why XOM, CVX, BP, MRO and OXY Stocks Are on the Move
CVX Chevron Corp 105.75 0.92 Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
EOG EOG Resources 75.34 - Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
OXY Occidental Petroleum 25.37 0.08 Morning Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?
PSX Phillips 66 80.01 -1.04 7 Oil Stocks Being Squeezed by Weak Demand 
SLB Schlumberger Ltd 28.10 - Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
XOM Exxon Mobil 57.39 2.79 7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields

