Best Energy Stocks for 2021

The energy industry is comprised of companies that produce, store, sell and supply energy sources such as oil and gas. After taking a massive hit at the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic last year, energy stocks are back on our radar once again.
Of course, disciplined income investors should monitor market sentiment carefully when looking at investment options. But in the end, focus on the long-term thesis and look at the broader trends when it comes to energy stocks.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|BP
|BP Plc
|24.58
|-
|Oil Stocks: Why XOM, CVX, BP, MRO and OXY Stocks Are on the Move
|CVX
|Chevron Corp
|105.75
|0.92
|Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
|EOG
|EOG Resources
|75.34
|-
|Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum
|25.37
|0.08
|Morning Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?
|PSX
|Phillips 66
|80.01
|-1.04
|7 Oil Stocks Being Squeezed by Weak Demand
|SLB
|Schlumberger Ltd
|28.10
|-
|Tap the Brakes on Energy Stocks
|XOM
|Exxon Mobil
|57.39
|2.79
|7 Dividend Stocks With Unsustainable Yields