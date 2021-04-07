Best Entertainment Stocks for 2021

If you really want to get meta about entertainment stocks, you can say they’ve provided some mighty fine diversion, in and of themselves. With tectonic shifts reshaping all media, you could take the view of technologists. Many contend that the novel coronavirus pandemic compressed a decade’s worth of growth and disruption into nine months. But if change remains the one constant, then investors must negotiate it like a tightrope walk. Catching the wave of change just right informs this list of best entertainment stocks to buy on the new media landscape.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AAPL
|Apple
|127.90
|1.34
|7 Robinhood Stocks Even Billionaires Want in Their Portfolios
|AMZN
|Amazon.com
|3161.00
|-
|8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
|DIS
|Walt Disney
|188.97
|-
|7 Stocks To Buy for April As Momentum Builds for a Bullish Run
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|242.35
|-
|7 Top Blue-Chip Stocks for the Rest of 2021
|NFLX
|Netflix
|547.32
|0.51
|4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMC, NFLX, PLBY, GOOGL
|NTDOY
|Nintendo CO Ltd ADR
|71.82
|1.44
|7 Stocks That Cathie Wood Likes and You Should Too
|TWTR
|Twitter, Inc.
|68.86
|2.77
|7 of the Best Social Media Stocks Right Now
|WMG
|Warner Music Group Corp Cl A
|35.39
|0.28
|Dapper Labs Stock? 8 Things to Know as the Hot NFT Company Raises $305 Million