Best Entertainment Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 4:00 pm EDT
entertainment stocks

Source: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

If you really want to get meta about entertainment stocks, you can say they’ve provided some mighty fine diversion, in and of themselves. With tectonic shifts reshaping all media, you could take the view of technologists. Many contend that the novel coronavirus pandemic compressed a decade’s worth of growth and disruption into nine months. But if change remains the one constant, then investors must negotiate it like a tightrope walk. Catching the wave of change just right informs this list of best entertainment stocks to buy on the new media landscape.


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 5:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
AAPL Apple 127.90 1.34 7 Robinhood Stocks Even Billionaires Want in Their Portfolios
AMZN Amazon.com 3161.00 - 8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
DIS Walt Disney 188.97 - 7 Stocks To Buy for April As Momentum Builds for a Bullish Run
MSFT Microsoft 242.35 - 7 Top Blue-Chip Stocks for the Rest of 2021
NFLX Netflix 547.32 0.51 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMC, NFLX, PLBY, GOOGL
NTDOY Nintendo CO Ltd ADR 71.82 1.44 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood Likes and You Should Too
TWTR Twitter, Inc. 68.86 2.77 7 of the Best Social Media Stocks Right Now
WMG Warner Music Group Corp Cl A 35.39 0.28 Dapper Labs Stock? 8 Things to Know as the Hot NFT Company Raises $305 Million

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-entertainment-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC