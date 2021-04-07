Best ETFs for 2021

Individual stocks always carry some risk. The safer a company is, often the less you can expect in gains, while if you bet on a high-risk, high-reward name, you could win big — or lose it all. An alternative to this is to invest in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. ETFs enable you to invest in a basket of stocks on a given theme, giving you access to the upside while limiting the damage one stock can do. Here are 10 ETFs to start with:


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 9:10 AM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ARKW Ark Next Generation Internet ETF 153.00 -0.23 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
BBH Biotech Vaneck ETF 179.00 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
GOAU US Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF 19.82 - -
MLPA Global X MLP ETF 33.74 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
ONLN Proshares Online Retail ETF 80.14 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
PSCD S&P Smallcap Consumer Discretionary Invesco ETF 113.76 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
QCLN Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund FT 68.94 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
RHS S&P 500 EW Consumer Staples Invesco ETF 159.90 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks
VIG Dividend Appreciation ETF Vanguard 149.97 0.11 8 of the Best Index Funds With Ultra-Low Fees
XAR S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR 127.85 - 10 ETFs to Buy to Mimic 2021’s Best Stock Picks

