Best ETFs for 2021

Individual stocks always carry some risk. The safer a company is, often the less you can expect in gains, while if you bet on a high-risk, high-reward name, you could win big — or lose it all. An alternative to this is to invest in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. ETFs enable you to invest in a basket of stocks on a given theme, giving you access to the upside while limiting the damage one stock can do. Here are 10 ETFs to start with:
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 9:10 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ARKW
|Ark Next Generation Internet ETF
|153.00
|-0.23
|BBH
|Biotech Vaneck ETF
|179.00
|-
|GOAU
|US Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF
|19.82
|-
|MLPA
|Global X MLP ETF
|33.74
|-
|ONLN
|Proshares Online Retail ETF
|80.14
|-
|PSCD
|S&P Smallcap Consumer Discretionary Invesco ETF
|113.76
|-
|QCLN
|Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund FT
|68.94
|-
|RHS
|S&P 500 EW Consumer Staples Invesco ETF
|159.90
|-
|VIG
|Dividend Appreciation ETF Vanguard
|149.97
|0.11
|XAR
|S&P Aerospace & Defense SPDR
|127.85
|-
