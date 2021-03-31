Best EV Charging Stocks in 2021

Given the recent electric vehicle (EV) boom, enthusiasm for EV charging station stocks makes sense. One way of looking at these venues is that they are next generation gas stations and that infrastructure is essential to weaning drivers off internal combustion engines (ICEs).
In plain English, charging station equities are derivative plays on the EV boom, and that’s just fine because market history is loaded with examples of derivative companies benefiting from seismic trends. Think makers of components for smartphones or the real estate companies that own data centers as just two modern examples.
|CHPT
|Chargepoint Hldgs Inc
|25.96
|15.58
|BLNK
|Blink Charging Company
|41.10
|11.14
|NVVE
|Nuvve Hldg Corp
|10.40
|3.79
