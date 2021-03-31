Best EV Charging Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Mar 31, 2021, 2:21 pm EDT

Given the recent electric vehicle (EV) boom, enthusiasm for EV charging station stocks makes sense. One way of looking at these venues is that they are next generation gas stations and that infrastructure is essential to weaning drivers off internal combustion engines (ICEs).

In plain English, charging station equities are derivative plays on the EV boom, and that’s just fine because market history is loaded with examples of derivative companies benefiting from seismic trends. Think makers of components for smartphones or the real estate companies that own data centers as just two modern examples.


Data last updated: March 31, 2021 4:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CHPT Chargepoint Hldgs Inc 25.96 15.58 Clean Energy Stocks: 5 Names Looking Green on the Biden Infrastructure Plan
BLNK Blink Charging Company 41.10 11.14 Clean Energy Stocks: 5 Names Looking Green on the Biden Infrastructure Plan
NVVE Nuvve Hldg Corp 10.40 3.79 NVVE Stock: 12 Things to Know as Nuvve Starts Trading Today

