Best Fitness Stocks for 2021

Fitness stocks were among some of the biggest winners in the novel coronavirus pandemic. As more Americans were faced with months away from their local fitness centers, all of a sudden the cardio-obsessed Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) wife didn’t look nearly so crazy.
Here are two pure play gym stocks, and one related fitness stock, that can help power your portfolio.
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CLUB
|Town Sports International
|0.20
|-
|3 Pumped-Up Gym Stocks to Help Power Your Portfolio
|NLS
|Nautilus Group
|17.08
|5.66
|4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NKE, DG, CRWD, NLS
|PLNT
|Planet Fitness
|86.00
|5.54
|7 Bellwether Stocks to Buy That Will Soar As Normalcy Nears