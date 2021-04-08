Best Fitness Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 8, 2021, 3:55 pm EDT

Fitness stocks were among some of the biggest winners in the novel coronavirus pandemic. As more Americans were faced with months away from their local fitness centers, all of a sudden the cardio-obsessed Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) wife didn’t look nearly so crazy.

Here are two pure play gym stocks, and one related fitness stock, that can help power your portfolio.

 


Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CLUB Town Sports International 0.20 - 3 Pumped-Up Gym Stocks to Help Power Your Portfolio
NLS Nautilus Group 17.08 5.66 4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: NKE, DG, CRWD, NLS
PLNT Planet Fitness 86.00 5.54 7 Bellwether Stocks to Buy That Will Soar As Normalcy Nears

