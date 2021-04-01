Best Gambling Stocks of 2021

Are you interested in owning the next big thing? Then you may want to consider the online betting market. Think about it. Most of us would love to own the next Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And right now, online gambling companies positioned for the legalization of sports betting and other sinful wagers on U.S. soil offer similar potential. If you want to jump in, here are some great names to start with.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
DKNG Draftkings Inc 62.03 1.14 7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
PENN Penn Natl Gaming Inc 106.00 1.11 7 of the Most Active Stocks on the Market (And Why)
GAN Gan Ltd 18.59 2.14 3 Hot Stock Picks to Play This Compelling Megatrend

