Best Gambling Stocks of 2021

Are you interested in owning the next big thing? Then you may want to consider the online betting market. Think about it. Most of us would love to own the next Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). And right now, online gambling companies positioned for the legalization of sports betting and other sinful wagers on U.S. soil offer similar potential. If you want to jump in, here are some great names to start with.
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|DKNG
|Draftkings Inc
|62.03
|1.14
|7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
|PENN
|Penn Natl Gaming Inc
|106.00
|1.11
|7 of the Most Active Stocks on the Market (And Why)
|GAN
|Gan Ltd
|18.59
|2.14
|3 Hot Stock Picks to Play This Compelling Megatrend