Best Growth Stocks in 2021

Many investors are betting on the “reopening play” as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the U.S. economy reopens in earnest. Others are betting on a continued shift of capital into cyclical stocks. But whatever happens not all growth stocks are created equal heading into 2021. With that in mind, here are four growth stocks that could double in the next 12 months:
Data last updated: April 2, 2021 2:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|COTY
|Coty Inc
|8.97
|-0.44
|7 Cheap Stocks To Buy Now Before the Next Leg Up
|DKNG
|Draftkings Inc
|62.88
|2.53
|7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
|QCOM
|Qualcomm, Inc.
|137.79
|3.92
|-
|UPS
|United Parcel Service
|171.28
|0.76
|7 of the Top Transportation Stocks to Buy Right Now