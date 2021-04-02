Best Growth Stocks in 2021

Many investors are betting on the “reopening play” as more people get vaccinated against Covid-19 and the U.S. economy reopens in earnest. Others are betting on a continued shift of capital into cyclical stocks. But whatever happens not all growth stocks are created equal heading into 2021. With that in mind, here are four growth stocks that could double in the next 12 months:


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
COTY Coty Inc 8.97 -0.44 7 Cheap Stocks To Buy Now Before the Next Leg Up
DKNG Draftkings Inc 62.88 2.53 7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
QCOM Qualcomm, Inc. 137.79 3.92 -
UPS United Parcel Service 171.28 0.76 7 of the Top Transportation Stocks to Buy Right Now 

