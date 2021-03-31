Best Gun Stocks in 2021

Mar 31, 2021

A largely ignored market segment, gun stocks have soared in both interest and demand. With fear, chaos and overall uncertainty about the future representing the dark side of the new normal, people have gravitated toward firearms, mainly for self-defense reasons. However, this nationwide surge in gun sales is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Retail sales of firearms from January through May 2020 was staggering at over 15.2 million units.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
SWBI Smith & Wesson Brands Inc 17.56 4.84 -
RGR Sturm Ruger & Company 66.19 1.47 -
VSTO Vista Outdoor Inc 32.19 4.96 -
OLN Olin Corp 37.98 -0.42 Gun Stocks: Why Shares of RGR, POWW, OLN, SWBI, VSTO Are on Watch Today
SPWH Sportsman's Wareh 17.49 1.16 Gun Stocks: What to Know About POWW, SPWH, OLN, SWBI and RGR Today
AAXN Axon Inc 174.54 - Listen to Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 ‘Hyperinnovative’ Stocks
BGFV Big 5 Sporting 15.90 5.51 8 Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Cred

