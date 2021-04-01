Best Healthcare Stocks in 2021

One of the major problems in the healthcare sector is how to collect and efficiently use data. That makes the healthcare sector a logical application for artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. However, such uses can bring legitimate privacy concerns, such as how healthcare data can be used in predictive analysis.
Still, having consumers embracing technology is an important first step. Here are three great healthcare stocks embracing the change.
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|HCAT
|Health Catalyst Inc
|46.77
|-
|3 Big Data Stocks Making Healthcare Better
|TDOC
|Teladoc Health Inc
|186.80
|2.78
|The 8 Biggest Growth Stocks of the First Quarter
|GMED
|Globus Medical Inc
|61.67
|-
|10 Robotics Stocks on the Technological Cutting Edge