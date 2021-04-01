Best Healthcare Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 1, 2021, 7:19 am EDT

One of the major problems in the healthcare sector is how to collect and efficiently use data. That makes the healthcare sector a logical application for artificial intelligence (AI) and big data. However, such uses can bring legitimate privacy concerns, such as how healthcare data can be used in predictive analysis.

Still, having consumers embracing technology is an important first step. Here are three great healthcare stocks embracing the change.


Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
HCAT Health Catalyst Inc 46.77 - 3 Big Data Stocks Making Healthcare Better
TDOC Teladoc Health Inc 186.80 2.78 The 8 Biggest Growth Stocks of the First Quarter
GMED Globus Medical Inc 61.67 - 10 Robotics Stocks on the Technological Cutting Edge

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-healthcare-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC