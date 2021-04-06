Best Hot Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 6, 2021, 3:57 pm EDT

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been one of the most impressive stocks in history. And the company’s returns have come from two key factors.

First, as a business, Amazon has vastly expanded its reach. Second, as a stock, Amazon has managed the feat of keeping a growth valuation for over two decades.

It’s an impressive combination. It’s one that’s likely impossible to duplicate in full. But these hot stocks have the potential to replicate at least parts of the Amazon formula and could become “the next Amazon.”


Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
SQ Square 237.66 3.35 7 Crypto Stocks To Buy As Bitcoin Blasts Through $50,000
JD Jd.com Inc Ads 83.70 1.47 7 Cheap Stocks That Won’t Be on Discount for Long
SHOP Shopify Inc 1169.14 2.02 Morning Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?
ROKU Roku Inc 361.22 10.03 4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: Ethereum, MS, ROKU, DKNG
CHGG Chegg Inc 90.78 1.98 -

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-hot-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC