Best Hot Stocks for 2021

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been one of the most impressive stocks in history. And the company’s returns have come from two key factors.
First, as a business, Amazon has vastly expanded its reach. Second, as a stock, Amazon has managed the feat of keeping a growth valuation for over two decades.
It’s an impressive combination. It’s one that’s likely impossible to duplicate in full. But these hot stocks have the potential to replicate at least parts of the Amazon formula and could become “the next Amazon.”
Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|SQ
|Square
|237.66
|3.35
|7 Crypto Stocks To Buy As Bitcoin Blasts Through $50,000
|JD
|Jd.com Inc Ads
|83.70
|1.47
|7 Cheap Stocks That Won’t Be on Discount for Long
|SHOP
|Shopify Inc
|1169.14
|2.02
|Morning Market Update: Why Are Stocks Down Today?
|ROKU
|Roku Inc
|361.22
|10.03
|4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: Ethereum, MS, ROKU, DKNG
|CHGG
|Chegg Inc
|90.78
|1.98
|-