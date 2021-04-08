Best Hotel Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 8, 2021, 3:41 pm EDT
an empty, sunlit hotel room

Source: Shutterstock

With revenues still down considerably, due to depressed business and leisure travel levels, it makes sense why some are skeptical about hotel stocks. Yet, that may be a short-sighted view. Yes, things are still tough for the hotel space. But, with institutional investors like PIMCO calling travel stocks the next wave of this rally, now may be the time to dive in. Consider these five hotel stocks to buy ahead of a lodging industry comeback:


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CHH Choice Hotels International 111.09 -0.31 4 Travel Stocks That Are Running Out Of Time
H Hyatt Hotels Corp 84.42 -0.38 7 Hotel Stocks Desperate for a Sizzling Summer
HLT Hilton Inc 124.66 0.11 7 Stocks To Buy Right Now Before Warm Weather Hits
MAR Marriott International 149.14 0.22 7 Bellwether Stocks to Buy That Will Soar As Normalcy Nears
WH Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc 72.53 -0.21 7 Hotel Stocks Desperate for a Sizzling Summer

