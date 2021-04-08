Best Hotel Stocks for 2021

With revenues still down considerably, due to depressed business and leisure travel levels, it makes sense why some are skeptical about hotel stocks. Yet, that may be a short-sighted view. Yes, things are still tough for the hotel space. But, with institutional investors like PIMCO calling travel stocks the next wave of this rally, now may be the time to dive in. Consider these five hotel stocks to buy ahead of a lodging industry comeback:
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CHH
|Choice Hotels International
|111.09
|-0.31
|4 Travel Stocks That Are Running Out Of Time
|H
|Hyatt Hotels Corp
|84.42
|-0.38
|7 Hotel Stocks Desperate for a Sizzling Summer
|HLT
|Hilton Inc
|124.66
|0.11
|7 Stocks To Buy Right Now Before Warm Weather Hits
|MAR
|Marriott International
|149.14
|0.22
|7 Bellwether Stocks to Buy That Will Soar As Normalcy Nears
|WH
|Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
|72.53
|-0.21
|7 Hotel Stocks Desperate for a Sizzling Summer