Best Hydrogen Stocks in 2021

Some headline stories have a way of getting buried by urgent news. But investors in hydrogen stocks who read between the lines can sniff out big developments (even if hydrogen lacks a smell). When Congress approved its $900 billion relief bill connected to the novel coronavirus on Dec. 21, it included a nice little provision to extend clean energy tax credits. All hail the mighty H, as in hydrogen stocks!
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|PLUG
|Plug Power Inc
|33.73
|9.58
|Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today
|BLDP
|Ballard Power Sys
|25.30
|3.94
|3 Megatrends (and 9 Stocks) to Buy for the ‘Blue Wave’
|CMI
|Cummins
|259.11
|-
|7 Infrastructure Stocks Ready for the Looming Supercycle
|APD
|Air Products & Chemicals
|283.03
|0.60
|7 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy for the Future of Travel
|FCEL
|Fuelcell Energy Inc
|13.01
|5.26
|Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today
|ITMPF
|Itm Power Plc Ord
|6.53
|-
|7 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy for the Future of Travel
|BE
|Bloom Energy Corp Cl A
|28.00
|3.51
|Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today