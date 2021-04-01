Best Hydrogen Stocks in 2021

Some headline stories have a way of getting buried by urgent news. But investors in hydrogen stocks who read between the lines can sniff out big developments (even if hydrogen lacks a smell). When Congress approved its $900 billion relief bill connected to the novel coronavirus on Dec. 21, it included a nice little provision to extend clean energy tax credits. All hail the mighty H, as in hydrogen stocks!


Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
PLUG Plug Power Inc 33.73 9.58 Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today
BLDP Ballard Power Sys 25.30 3.94 3 Megatrends (and 9 Stocks) to Buy for the ‘Blue Wave’
CMI Cummins 259.11 - 7 Infrastructure Stocks Ready for the Looming Supercycle
APD Air Products & Chemicals 283.03 0.60 7 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy for the Future of Travel
FCEL Fuelcell Energy Inc 13.01 5.26 Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today
ITMPF Itm Power Plc Ord 6.53 - 7 Hydrogen Stocks to Buy for the Future of Travel
BE Bloom Energy Corp Cl A 28.00 3.51 Fuel Cell Stocks: Why PLUG, BE and FCEL Stocks Are Seeing Green Today

