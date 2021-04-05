Best Index Funds for 2021

Buying stocks is a great idea, but not every stock is going to be a winner. Research and due diligence can go a long way toward making the right decisions, but one bad apple can cause your stock basket a lot of trouble.

What’s the alternative? Investors can buy diversified growth index funds instead. Below is a list of some great index funds to start with.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
MCHI China Ishares MSCI ETF 82.92 - 7 Index Funds To Buy For Diversified Growth in 2021
EFAD EAFE Dividend Growth Proshares 44.11 - 7 Index Funds To Buy For Diversified Growth in 2021
RYT S&P 500 EW Technology Invesco ETF 275.75 - 7 Index Funds To Buy For Diversified Growth in 2021
XBI S&P Biotech SPDR 139.02 1.45 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy As Things Heat Up for the Sector
IJS S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Ishares ETF 101.86 - 7 Index Funds To Buy For Diversified Growth in 2021
FM Frontier 100 Ishares MSCI ETF 29.73 - 7 Index Funds To Buy For Diversified Growth in 2021
VXUS Total Intl Stock ETF Vanguard 64.42 1.37 Go Global Today with the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

