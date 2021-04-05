Best Index Funds for 2021

Buying stocks is a great idea, but not every stock is going to be a winner. Research and due diligence can go a long way toward making the right decisions, but one bad apple can cause your stock basket a lot of trouble.
What’s the alternative? Investors can buy diversified growth index funds instead. Below is a list of some great index funds to start with.
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|MCHI
|China Ishares MSCI ETF
|82.92
|-
|EFAD
|EAFE Dividend Growth Proshares
|44.11
|-
|RYT
|S&P 500 EW Technology Invesco ETF
|275.75
|-
|XBI
|S&P Biotech SPDR
|139.02
|1.45
|IJS
|S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Ishares ETF
|101.86
|-
|FM
|Frontier 100 Ishares MSCI ETF
|29.73
|-
|VXUS
|Total Intl Stock ETF Vanguard
|64.42
|1.37
