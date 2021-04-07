Best Infrastructure Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 3:37 pm EDT
In its 2017 “Comprehensive Assessment of America’s Infrastructure,” the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. infrastructure a D plus. There is increasing optimism that the Biden administration will look to pass a $1.9 trillion infrastructure plan. This plan is likely to include modernizing highways, bridges and tunnels and expanding rural access to broadband. However in the case of the Biden administration, climate change will be a central theme. Here is a list of 10 infrastructure stocks that go beyond the pick-and-shovel stocks commonly associated with rebuilding the country:


AMT American Tower Corp A 244.71 0.46 7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
BIP Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. 54.97 0.62 7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
CCI Crown Castle International 176.26 -0.20 Watch These 21 Stocks to Benefit From the Infrastructure Bill
NEE NextEra Energy 75.77 - 8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
NUE Nucor Corp 79.65 -0.24 10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
NVEE Nv5 Global 97.13 0.06 10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
TRMB Trimble Navigation 80.01 -3.51 What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
UNP Union Pacific 221.16 0.03 7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
URI United Rentals 321.66 -1.16 7 Infrastructure Stocks Ready for the Looming Supercycle
WMS Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 109.88 -0.32 10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan

