Best Infrastructure Stocks for 2021

In its 2017 “Comprehensive Assessment of America’s Infrastructure,” the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. infrastructure a D plus. There is increasing optimism that the Biden administration will look to pass a $1.9 trillion infrastructure plan. This plan is likely to include modernizing highways, bridges and tunnels and expanding rural access to broadband. However in the case of the Biden administration, climate change will be a central theme. Here is a list of 10 infrastructure stocks that go beyond the pick-and-shovel stocks commonly associated with rebuilding the country:
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AMT
|American Tower Corp A
|244.71
|0.46
|7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
|BIP
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.
|54.97
|0.62
|7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
|CCI
|Crown Castle International
|176.26
|-0.20
|Watch These 21 Stocks to Benefit From the Infrastructure Bill
|NEE
|NextEra Energy
|75.77
|-
|8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
|NUE
|Nucor Corp
|79.65
|-0.24
|10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
|NVEE
|Nv5 Global
|97.13
|0.06
|10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan
|TRMB
|Trimble Navigation
|80.01
|-3.51
|What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
|UNP
|Union Pacific
|221.16
|0.03
|7 Big Winners From Biden’s American Jobs Plan
|URI
|United Rentals
|321.66
|-1.16
|7 Infrastructure Stocks Ready for the Looming Supercycle
|WMS
|Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|109.88
|-0.32
|10 Infrastructure Stocks That May Benefit From Biden’s Plan