Best Lidar Stocks for 2021

Lidar (light detection and ranging) is a technology that can act as the eye of a self-driving car, making it a crucial component for these kinds of vehicles. True, there is some debate as to whether lidar is the route to go. But auto companies both big and small have been experimenting with lidar in self-driving cars for some time now. The technology is still nascent, but Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) big break into the space has certainly cemented for some that it’s the future of the auto industry.
So, if you are looking to make some plays in lidar technology this year, here are some stocks that are well-positioned to disrupt the sector.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CGRO
|Collective Growth Corp Cl A
|9.75
|-
|Innoviz SPAC Merger: 10 Things to Know About Lidar Play INVZ Stock as Shares Begin Trading
|CLA
|Colonnade Acquisition Corp Cl A
|12.00
|-
|4 Lidar Stocks to Buy on Apple Car News
|LAZR
|Luminar Technologies Inc
|22.92
|-8.32
|Projected 2021 Milestones Should Take Luminar to the Next Level
|VLDR
|Velodyne Lidar Inc.
|13.49
|-5.63
|VLDR Stock: The Big Partnership News Boosting Velodyne Lidar