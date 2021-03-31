Best Lithium Stocks in 2021

An increasingly valuable energy commodity, lithium has rapidly integrated itself into every corner of our lives. As a result, you don’t want to ignore lithium stocks to buy, despite this market’s notorious volatility. In the next few years, the volatility may end up benefitting long-side investors. Here are 10 strong options.
Data last updated: March 31, 2021 4:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ALB
|Albemarle Corp
|146.41
|-2.65
|3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
|SQM
|Sociedad Quimica Y Minera DE Chile ADR R
|53.94
|1.05
|7 of the Hottest Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicles Rely On
|TSLA
|Tesla, Inc.
|627.93
|2.72
|Watch These 21 Stocks to Benefit From the Infrastructure Bill
|OROCF
|Orocobre Ltd
|3.65
|1.30
|7 Lithium Stocks That Are Keeping the EV Revolution Running
|LTHM
|Livent Corp
|17.74
|4.91
|7 Growth Stocks Undaunted By All-Time Highs
|PWRMF
|Power Metals Corp
|0.23
|3.79
|-
|LAC
|Lithium Americas Corp
|16.16
|12.69
|Clean Energy Stocks: 5 Names Looking Green on the Biden Infrastructure Plan
|GALXF
|Galaxy Res Ltd
|1.96
|2.19
|4 Lithium Stocks Charging Higher on the EV Megatrend
|ABML
|American Battery Metals Corp
|1.69
|3.05
|7 Penny Stock Bubbles That Are About to Burst
|PILBF
|Pilbara Minerals Ltd
|0.80
|3.51
|8 Cheap Stocks to Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check