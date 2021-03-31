Best Lithium Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Mar 31, 2021, 1:40 pm EDT

An increasingly valuable energy commodity, lithium has rapidly integrated itself into every corner of our lives. As a result, you don’t want to ignore lithium stocks to buy, despite this market’s notorious volatility. In the next few years, the volatility may end up benefitting long-side investors. Here are 10 strong options.


Data last updated: March 31, 2021 4:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ALB Albemarle Corp 146.41 -2.65 3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
SQM Sociedad Quimica Y Minera DE Chile ADR R 53.94 1.05 7 of the Hottest Battery Stocks That Electric Vehicles Rely On
TSLA Tesla, Inc. 627.93 2.72 Watch These 21 Stocks to Benefit From the Infrastructure Bill
OROCF Orocobre Ltd 3.65 1.30 7 Lithium Stocks That Are Keeping the EV Revolution Running
LTHM Livent Corp 17.74 4.91 7 Growth Stocks Undaunted By All-Time Highs
PWRMF Power Metals Corp 0.23 3.79 -
LAC Lithium Americas Corp 16.16 12.69 Clean Energy Stocks: 5 Names Looking Green on the Biden Infrastructure Plan
GALXF Galaxy Res Ltd 1.96 2.19 4 Lithium Stocks Charging Higher on the EV Megatrend
ABML American Battery Metals Corp 1.69 3.05 7 Penny Stock Bubbles That Are About to Burst
PILBF Pilbara Minerals Ltd 0.80 3.51 8 Cheap Stocks to Buy With Your Next Stimulus Check

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-lithium-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC