Best Long-Term Stocks in 2021

The following stocks are what you can call “millionaire-maker” stocks — high-potential companies with enough stability to warrant a significant position. A 10% position in a security that grows 50 times, after all, will turn a $200,000 portfolio into $1.2 million. What about moonshot investments? It’s always fun to find the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But these “fun” investments can also go to zero fast. Still, the potential for enormous gains is why “millionaire-maker” companies are so crucial for investors.
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
|LYFT
|Lyft Inc Cl A
|63.87
|1.09
|GE
|General Electric
|13.29
|2.63
|ETSY
|Etsy Inc
|202.07
|1.61
|SEDG
|Solaredge Tech
|267.58
|2.90
|SPLK
|Splunk Inc
|140.65
|3.82
