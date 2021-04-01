Best Long-Term Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 1, 2021, 9:59 am EDT

The following stocks are what you can call “millionaire-maker” stocks — high-potential companies with enough stability to warrant a significant position. A 10% position in a security that grows 50 times, after all, will turn a $200,000 portfolio into $1.2 million. What about moonshot investments? It’s always fun to find the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). But these “fun” investments can also go to zero fast. Still, the potential for enormous gains is why “millionaire-maker” companies are so crucial for investors.


Data last updated: April 1, 2021 10:10 AM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
LYFT Lyft Inc Cl A 63.87 1.09 7 High-Growth Stocks to Ride the U.S. Reopening
GE General Electric 13.29 2.63 General Electric Believes Cutting Debt Will Turn Its Fortunes Around
ETSY Etsy Inc 202.07 1.61 8 Hot Stocks to Buy for Your Well-Diversified Portfolio
SEDG Solaredge Tech 267.58 2.90 3 Renewable Energy Stocks With Strong Growth
SPLK Splunk Inc 140.65 3.82 Buy the Dip in Splunk Stock for 50% Returns in a Hurry

