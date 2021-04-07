Best Music Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 8:15 am EDT

It’s not often that investors really think about music stocks. When it comes to holidays, festivities and celebrating, investors are more likely to dwell on food and beverage stocks. But those investors may miss some great opportunities. For those of you that are musically inclined, it’s important to know that since 2014, the global music recording industry had grown from $14 billion to $20 billion in 2019, an indication that music stocks ought to be back in vogue. Here are a few to start with:


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 8:40 AM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
AAPL Apple 126.33 0.10 7 Robinhood Stocks Even Billionaires Want in Their Portfolios
FLB - - - -
SIRI Sirius XM Holdings 6.32 -0.32 10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 That Don’t Deserve Your Time or Money
SNE Sony Corp 106.01 - 5 Video Game Stocks Ready to Level up in 2021 and Beyond
SONO Sonos, Inc. 40.22 -0.89 7 Growth Stocks Undaunted By All-Time Highs
SPOT Spotify Technology S.A. 284.10 0.62 3 SPACs to Buy Despite the Rough-and-Tumble Market
WMG Warner Music Group Corp Cl A 35.39 0.28 Dapper Labs Stock? 8 Things to Know as the Hot NFT Company Raises $305 Million

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-music-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC