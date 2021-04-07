Best Music Stocks for 2021

It’s not often that investors really think about music stocks. When it comes to holidays, festivities and celebrating, investors are more likely to dwell on food and beverage stocks. But those investors may miss some great opportunities. For those of you that are musically inclined, it’s important to know that since 2014, the global music recording industry had grown from $14 billion to $20 billion in 2019, an indication that music stocks ought to be back in vogue. Here are a few to start with:
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 8:40 AM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AAPL
|Apple
|126.33
|0.10
|7 Robinhood Stocks Even Billionaires Want in Their Portfolios
|FLB
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SIRI
|Sirius XM Holdings
|6.32
|-0.32
|10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 That Don’t Deserve Your Time or Money
|SNE
|Sony Corp
|106.01
|-
|5 Video Game Stocks Ready to Level up in 2021 and Beyond
|SONO
|Sonos, Inc.
|40.22
|-0.89
|7 Growth Stocks Undaunted By All-Time Highs
|SPOT
|Spotify Technology S.A.
|284.10
|0.62
|3 SPACs to Buy Despite the Rough-and-Tumble Market
|WMG
|Warner Music Group Corp Cl A
|35.39
|0.28
|Dapper Labs Stock? 8 Things to Know as the Hot NFT Company Raises $305 Million