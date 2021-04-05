Best Nanotech Stocks in 2021

Nanotechnology is as compelling as it sounds: a field of research dedicated to building devices and materials at the molecular and atomic levels. At that dimension, materials behave differently. And in practical terms, nanotechnology could help increase manufacturing production while cutting costs. The stock market is keen to find the next biggest technology boom, with investors looking for nanotech stocks to buy.

Here are seven companies that investors should look at today:

 


Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific 465.82 2.09 7 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
INTC Intel Corp 66.23 2.60 The 7 Best Blue-Chip Stocks in the Dow Jones
ARWR Arrowhead Pharma 66.19 -1.31 7 Nanotech Stocks To Buy With Huge Returns in Store
VECO Veeco Instrument 21.62 0.14 7 Nanotech Stocks To Buy With Huge Returns in Store
ONTO Onto Innovation Inc 71.98 2.95 -
IBM International Business Machines 136.26 2.27 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond
DD Du Pont De.Nemours Inc 78.11 -0.02 7 Beaten Down Stocks With Significant Insider Buying

