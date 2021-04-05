Best Nanotech Stocks in 2021

Nanotechnology is as compelling as it sounds: a field of research dedicated to building devices and materials at the molecular and atomic levels. At that dimension, materials behave differently. And in practical terms, nanotechnology could help increase manufacturing production while cutting costs. The stock market is keen to find the next biggest technology boom, with investors looking for nanotech stocks to buy.
Here are seven companies that investors should look at today:
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|TMO
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|465.82
|2.09
|7 Healthcare Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
|INTC
|Intel Corp
|66.23
|2.60
|The 7 Best Blue-Chip Stocks in the Dow Jones
|ARWR
|Arrowhead Pharma
|66.19
|-1.31
|7 Nanotech Stocks To Buy With Huge Returns in Store
|VECO
|Veeco Instrument
|21.62
|0.14
|7 Nanotech Stocks To Buy With Huge Returns in Store
|ONTO
|Onto Innovation Inc
|71.98
|2.95
|-
|IBM
|International Business Machines
|136.26
|2.27
|3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond
|DD
|Du Pont De.Nemours Inc
|78.11
|-0.02
|7 Beaten Down Stocks With Significant Insider Buying