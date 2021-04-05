Best Pet Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 5, 2021, 8:20 am EDT

With such rich diversity in the U.S., Americans can be a difficult bunch to figure out. However, what is absolutely clear is that we almost universally love our pets. That’s why you can depend on this sector to deliver growth and profitability. And don’t forget millennials are choosing pets over people, a trend that’s been years in the making. Therefore, if you’re looking for a feel-good sector with reasonable upside, take a look at these pet stocks to buy.


Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ZTS Zoetis 157.89 - 2 Fundamentally Superior Stocks I Just Rang the Register On
CHD Church & Dwight Company 86.53 - -
IDXX Idexx Laboratories 486.36 - IDXX Stock: Why Pet Care Play Idexx Laboratories Is Moving Today
CHWY Chewy Inc 83.62 1.10 CHWY Stock: 11 Reasons Why Chewy Investors Are ‘Wagging Their Tails’ Today
FRPT Freshpet Inc CS 159.39 - 10 of the Best Stocks on the Nasdaq Right Now
LMND Lemonade Inc 97.23 1.73 Can Lemonade Turn Technology Lemons Into Lemonade?
PETQ Petiq Inc Cl A 35.38 - 7 Pet Stocks for Animal Lovers and Investors Alike
PETS Petmed Express Inc 34.00 - 7 Pet Stocks for Animal Lovers and Investors Alike

