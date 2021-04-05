Best Pet Stocks for 2021

With such rich diversity in the U.S., Americans can be a difficult bunch to figure out. However, what is absolutely clear is that we almost universally love our pets. That’s why you can depend on this sector to deliver growth and profitability. And don’t forget millennials are choosing pets over people, a trend that’s been years in the making. Therefore, if you’re looking for a feel-good sector with reasonable upside, take a look at these pet stocks to buy.
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ZTS
|Zoetis
|157.89
|-
|2 Fundamentally Superior Stocks I Just Rang the Register On
|CHD
|Church & Dwight Company
|86.53
|-
|-
|IDXX
|Idexx Laboratories
|486.36
|-
|IDXX Stock: Why Pet Care Play Idexx Laboratories Is Moving Today
|CHWY
|Chewy Inc
|83.62
|1.10
|CHWY Stock: 11 Reasons Why Chewy Investors Are ‘Wagging Their Tails’ Today
|FRPT
|Freshpet Inc CS
|159.39
|-
|10 of the Best Stocks on the Nasdaq Right Now
|LMND
|Lemonade Inc
|97.23
|1.73
|Can Lemonade Turn Technology Lemons Into Lemonade?
|PETQ
|Petiq Inc Cl A
|35.38
|-
|7 Pet Stocks for Animal Lovers and Investors Alike
|PETS
|Petmed Express Inc
|34.00
|-
|7 Pet Stocks for Animal Lovers and Investors Alike