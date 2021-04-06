Best Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2021

Pharmaceutical stocks tend to bring many benefits to investors. Solving diseases and making life more comfortable is worth a pretty penny. These businesses often can be sustained whether we’re in a good economy or a bad one. This type of secular growth gives investors confidence in the companies’ long-term business. Let’s look at a handful of quality pharmaceutical stocks that offer investors a solid investment:


Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
PFE Pfizer 36.02 -0.72 7 Healthcare Stocks to Buy to Prepare Your Portfolio For The Next Pandemic
SNY Sanofi-Aventis S.A. 43.41 - The Top 7 Pharmaceutical Stocks for the Next 10 Years 
REGN Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 478.06 -1.34 -
ZTS Zoetis 157.89 - 8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
BMY Bristol-Myers Squibb 62.93 -0.32 IMMP Stock: Why Is Biotech Company Immutep Rocketing Higher Today?
JNJ Johnson & Johnson 163.24 -0.12 3 Consumer Staples Stocks Rising From the Ashes
XPH S&P Pharmaceuticals SPDR 49.67 -0.98 7 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond 

