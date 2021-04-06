Best Pharmaceutical Stocks For 2021

Pharmaceutical stocks tend to bring many benefits to investors. Solving diseases and making life more comfortable is worth a pretty penny. These businesses often can be sustained whether we’re in a good economy or a bad one. This type of secular growth gives investors confidence in the companies’ long-term business. Let’s look at a handful of quality pharmaceutical stocks that offer investors a solid investment:
Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|PFE
|Pfizer
|36.02
|-0.72
|SNY
|Sanofi-Aventis S.A.
|43.41
|-
|REGN
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|478.06
|-1.34
|ZTS
|Zoetis
|157.89
|-
|BMY
|Bristol-Myers Squibb
|62.93
|-0.32
|JNJ
|Johnson & Johnson
|163.24
|-0.12
|XPH
|S&P Pharmaceuticals SPDR
|49.67
|-0.98
