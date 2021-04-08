Best Psychedelic Stocks for 2021

Believe it or not, psychedelic stocks are some of the best stocks to buy for the next 10 years.
Today, psychedelics — like LSD, MDMA and “magic mushrooms” — are on the cusp of a Shroom Boom, wherein psychedelic-inspired treatments will go from taboo to mainstream. Against that backdrop, psychedelic stocks will roar higher.
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|MMEDF
|Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc
|2.86
|2.53
|7 Reddit Stocks With Upcoming Catalysts To Watch
|RVVTF
|Revive Therapeutics Ltd
|0.39
|-3.85
|Find Your Next 10X Winner in the Burgeoning Shroom Boom
|SHRMF
|Champignon Brands
|0.37
|-2.63
|9 Penny Stocks to Buy If You Can Stomach Risk