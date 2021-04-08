Best Psychedelic Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 8, 2021, 4:02 pm EDT

Believe it or not, psychedelic stocks are some of the best stocks to buy for the next 10 years.

Today, psychedelics — like LSD, MDMA and “magic mushrooms” — are on the cusp of a Shroom Boom, wherein psychedelic-inspired treatments will go from taboo to mainstream. Against that backdrop, psychedelic stocks will roar higher.

 


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
MMEDF Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc 2.86 2.53 7 Reddit Stocks With Upcoming Catalysts To Watch
RVVTF Revive Therapeutics Ltd 0.39 -3.85 Find Your Next 10X Winner in the Burgeoning Shroom Boom
SHRMF Champignon Brands 0.37 -2.63 9 Penny Stocks to Buy If You Can Stomach Risk

