Best Quantum Computing Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 6, 2021, 4:35 pm EDT

Quantum computing — or the use of quantum mechanics to create a genre of next-generation quantum computers with nearly unlimited computing power — has long been a concept stuck in the theory phase.

But quantum computing is starting to grow up. Recent breakthroughs in this emerging field have laid the foundation for the quantum computing space to go from theory to reality over the next several years. This transition will spark huge growth in the global quantum computing market.

Therefore, quantum computing stocks are positioned to be big winners over the next decade.


Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 230.57 2.34 Alibaba Delisting Fears Provide Yet Another Buying Opportunity
BIDU Baidu.com SP ADR 226.55 1.92 7 Tech Stocks Becoming Healthcare Stocks
GOOG Alphabet-C 2224.75 -0.04 -
GOOGL Alphabet-A 2129.78 3.26 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
IBM International Business Machines 136.26 2.27 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond
INTC Intel Corp 65.56 -1.47 -
MSFT Microsoft 242.35 - 7 Stocks That Will Survive The Semiconductor Shortage Long-Term
QUBT Storm Resources Ltd 8.20 -1.20 7 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Years

