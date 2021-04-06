Best Quantum Computing Stocks for 2021

Quantum computing — or the use of quantum mechanics to create a genre of next-generation quantum computers with nearly unlimited computing power — has long been a concept stuck in the theory phase.
But quantum computing is starting to grow up. Recent breakthroughs in this emerging field have laid the foundation for the quantum computing space to go from theory to reality over the next several years. This transition will spark huge growth in the global quantum computing market.
Therefore, quantum computing stocks are positioned to be big winners over the next decade.
Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|BABA
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
|230.57
|2.34
|Alibaba Delisting Fears Provide Yet Another Buying Opportunity
|BIDU
|Baidu.com SP ADR
|226.55
|1.92
|7 Tech Stocks Becoming Healthcare Stocks
|GOOG
|Alphabet-C
|2224.75
|-0.04
|-
|GOOGL
|Alphabet-A
|2129.78
|3.26
|What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
|IBM
|International Business Machines
|136.26
|2.27
|3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2021 and Beyond
|INTC
|Intel Corp
|65.56
|-1.47
|-
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|242.35
|-
|7 Stocks That Will Survive The Semiconductor Shortage Long-Term
|QUBT
|Storm Resources Ltd
|8.20
|-1.20
|7 Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy for the Next 10 Years