Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks in 2021

Quantum glass batteries, often referred to simply as “glass batteries,” represent the next frontier in electric vehicles. Called the “forever battery” and the “holy grail,” glass batteries are expected to solve the two most pressing problems that have kept electric vehicles from being widely adopted by the public — limited battery life and slow charging times. For investors, there are several quantum glass battery stocks to watch.
Data last updated: March 31, 2021 12:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|PCRFY
|Panasonic Corp Ads
|12.99
|-0.61
|3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
|ALB
|Albemarle Corp
|146.41
|-2.65
|3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
|SSNLF
|SAMSUNG ELECTRON
|72.15
|-
|9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now to Profit off Chinese Markets