Best Quantum Glass Battery Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Mar 31, 2021, 10:50 am EDT

Quantum glass batteries, often referred to simply as “glass batteries,” represent the next frontier in electric vehicles. Called the “forever battery” and the “holy grail,” glass batteries are expected to solve the two most pressing problems that have kept electric vehicles from being widely adopted by the public — limited battery life and slow charging times. For investors, there are several quantum glass battery stocks to watch.


Data last updated: March 31, 2021 12:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
PCRFY Panasonic Corp Ads 12.99 -0.61 3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
ALB Albemarle Corp 146.41 -2.65 3 Quantum Glass Stocks You Should Know to Diversify Your EV Portfolio
SSNLF SAMSUNG ELECTRON 72.15 - 9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now to Profit off Chinese Markets

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-quantum-glass-battery-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC