Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021

Covid-19 changed the world of real estate stocks. The increase in work from home has led to increased office vacancies, while on the residential side, there’s a notable move away from big cities and into less centralized locations. Meanwhile, those who already have their own homes look to make improvements. These seven stocks will help investors profit from these trends, taking advantage of each of these angles.
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 12:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ARE
|Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|171.00
|-
|-
|AVB
|AvalonBay Communities
|186.50
|-
|-
|DHI
|D.R.Horton
|93.19
|0.59
|What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
|INVH
|Invitation Homes Inc
|33.00
|0.46
|-
|LOW
|Lowe's Companies
|193.94
|-0.13
|7 Stocks to Buy That Are Cheering for March Madness
|PSA
|Public Storage
|255.31
|-
|7 Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Treasury Yield Does
|SPG
|Simon Property Group
|116.31
|-0.15
|7 Stocks To Buy for April As Momentum Builds for a Bullish Run