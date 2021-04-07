Best Real Estate Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 9:15 am EDT
Covid-19 changed the world of real estate stocks. The increase in work from home has led to increased office vacancies, while on the residential side, there’s a notable move away from big cities and into less centralized locations. Meanwhile, those who already have their own homes look to make improvements. These seven stocks will help investors profit from these trends, taking advantage of each of these angles.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities 171.00 - -
AVB AvalonBay Communities 186.50 - -
DHI D.R.Horton 93.19 0.59 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
INVH Invitation Homes Inc 33.00 0.46 -
LOW Lowe's Companies 193.94 -0.13 7 Stocks to Buy That Are Cheering for March Madness
PSA Public Storage 255.31 - 7 Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Treasury Yield Does
SPG Simon Property Group 116.31 -0.15 7 Stocks To Buy for April As Momentum Builds for a Bullish Run

