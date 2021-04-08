Best Robotics Stocks for 2021

A fiscal year 2018 estimate shows that “out-of-stocks” could be costing retailers $1 trillion annually. Recently, a Harvard Business Review article discussed what robots can do for retail. One area where robots can help is better inventory management. This is just a small example of how robots and robotics and benefit various industries.
In the coming decade, robotics stocks will be in focus with global adoption of machines to make work easier and to add billions of dollars to profits.
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ABB
|Abb Ltd
|31.57
|1.14
|4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
|IRBT
|Irobot Corp
|119.07
|-0.23
|4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical
|768.84
|1.03
|4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
|TER
|Teradyne Inc
|133.69
|1.45
|Semiconductor Stocks: 7 Names Looking Chipper on Biden Infrastructure Plan