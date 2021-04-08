Best Robotics Stocks for 2021

A fiscal year 2018 estimate shows that “out-of-stocks” could be costing retailers $1 trillion annually. Recently, a Harvard Business Review article discussed what robots can do for retail. One area where robots can help is better inventory management. This is just a small example of how robots and robotics and benefit various industries.

In the coming decade, robotics stocks will be in focus with global adoption of machines to make work easier and to add billions of dollars to profits.


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ABB Abb Ltd 31.57 1.14 4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
IRBT Irobot Corp 119.07 -0.23 4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
ISRG Intuitive Surgical 768.84 1.03 4 Robotics Stocks to Buy to Invest in Innovation
TER Teradyne Inc 133.69 1.45 Semiconductor Stocks: 7 Names Looking Chipper on Biden Infrastructure Plan

