Best Semiconductor Stocks in 2021

Consumers snapping up PCs and other electronics like TVs and tablets kicked off a massive spike in demand for chips that has resulted in widespread shortages. Now, companies from car manufacturers to smartphone makers are feeling the pinch. The situation has reached the point where the President is now getting involved. The sudden recognition of just how ubiquitous these chips are has boosted interest in semiconductor stocks.
Here are seven that are well worth considering if you want some silicon in your portfolio:
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AMD
|Adv Micro Devices
|80.79
|-0.37
|Don’t Look Now But AMD Stock Has Underperformed for More Than a Year
|AVGO
|Broadcom Ltd
|486.27
|2.17
|7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corp
|556.69
|0.76
|7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
|QRVO
|Qorvo Inc
|196.28
|1.75
|7 Tech Stocks Still Quenching Our Thirst for Smartphones
|TSM
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|123.33
|-1.18
|What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
|TXN
|Texas Instruments
|196.23
|2.17
|7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
|UMC
|United Microelectronics Corp
|9.18
|-0.86
|-