Best Semiconductor Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 5, 2021, 12:26 pm EDT

Consumers snapping up PCs and other electronics like TVs and tablets kicked off a massive spike in demand for chips that has resulted in widespread shortages. Now, companies from car manufacturers to smartphone makers are feeling the pinch. The situation has reached the point where the President is now getting involved. The sudden recognition of just how ubiquitous these chips are has boosted interest in semiconductor stocks.

Here are seven that are well worth considering if you want some silicon in your portfolio:


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
AMD Adv Micro Devices 80.79 -0.37 Don’t Look Now But AMD Stock Has Underperformed for More Than a Year
AVGO Broadcom Ltd 486.27 2.17 7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
NVDA NVIDIA Corp 556.69 0.76 7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
QRVO Qorvo Inc 196.28 1.75 7 Tech Stocks Still Quenching Our Thirst for Smartphones
TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 123.33 -1.18 What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
TXN Texas Instruments 196.23 2.17 7 Semiconductor Stocks to Bet on in the Chip Wars
UMC United Microelectronics Corp 9.18 -0.86 -

