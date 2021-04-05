Best Silver Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 5, 2021, 7:38 am EDT

Silver stocks really heated up in early 2021. The source lay with Reddit investors, who are taking their newfound power and pointing it toward a variety of stocks, like GameStop (NYSE:GME). Whether or not their obsession with silver is short-lived remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that silver stocks are worth a look for investors.


Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
SLV Silver Trust Ishares 23.01 -0.60 7 Reddit Stocks to Keep a Sharp Eye on This Year
AG First Majestic Silver 16.46 0.18 Reddit Stocks: GME, AG, UWMC, RKT and Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today
SIL G-X Silver Miners ETF 41.30 - 3 Ways to Play the Boom in Silver Stocks

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-silver-stocks/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC