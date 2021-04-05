Best Silver Stocks in 2021

Silver stocks really heated up in early 2021. The source lay with Reddit investors, who are taking their newfound power and pointing it toward a variety of stocks, like GameStop (NYSE:GME). Whether or not their obsession with silver is short-lived remains to be seen, but there’s no denying that silver stocks are worth a look for investors.
Data last updated: April 5, 2021 1:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|SLV
|Silver Trust Ishares
|23.01
|-0.60
|7 Reddit Stocks to Keep a Sharp Eye on This Year
|AG
|First Majestic Silver
|16.46
|0.18
|Reddit Stocks: GME, AG, UWMC, RKT and Other Top Names on r/WallStreetBets Today
|SIL
|G-X Silver Miners ETF
|41.30
|-
|3 Ways to Play the Boom in Silver Stocks