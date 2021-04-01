Best Sin Stocks in 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 1, 2021, 5:01 pm EDT

With the constant give-and-take of the global markets recently, it can be difficult to know where to put your money. Still, there is one sector that consistently rises above the muck: sin stocks.

To be clear, diving into controversial companies or business segments is a cynical strategy. Many of these names don’t qualify as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments. Instead, these stocks are largely associated with often negative consumer behaviors. But the idea is that those behaviors will still occur if things don’t go as planned.


Data last updated: April 1, 2021 5:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
SWBI Smith & Wesson Brands Inc 18.16 4.07 -
BGFV Big 5 Sporting 16.48 4.97 8 Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Cred
GEO Geo Group Inc 7.69 -0.90 4 Great Stocks to Buy Under $20 for April
RICK RCI Hospitality Hold 62.92 -1.05 7 Sin Stocks That You’re Better off To Just Say ‘No’
IBKR Interactive Brokers 73.67 0.86 Stand By a Proven Winner with Interactive Brokers Group
MMEDF Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc 2.86 2.53 7 Reddit Stocks With Upcoming Catalysts To Watch
MCD McDonald's Corp 225.21 0.48 -

