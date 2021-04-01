Best Sin Stocks in 2021

With the constant give-and-take of the global markets recently, it can be difficult to know where to put your money. Still, there is one sector that consistently rises above the muck: sin stocks.
To be clear, diving into controversial companies or business segments is a cynical strategy. Many of these names don’t qualify as environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments. Instead, these stocks are largely associated with often negative consumer behaviors. But the idea is that those behaviors will still occur if things don’t go as planned.
Data last updated: April 1, 2021 5:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|SWBI
|Smith & Wesson Brands Inc
|18.16
|4.07
|-
|BGFV
|Big 5 Sporting
|16.48
|4.97
|8 Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Cred
|GEO
|Geo Group Inc
|7.69
|-0.90
|4 Great Stocks to Buy Under $20 for April
|RICK
|RCI Hospitality Hold
|62.92
|-1.05
|7 Sin Stocks That You’re Better off To Just Say ‘No’
|IBKR
|Interactive Brokers
|73.67
|0.86
|Stand By a Proven Winner with Interactive Brokers Group
|MMEDF
|Mind Medicine Mindmed Inc
|2.86
|2.53
|7 Reddit Stocks With Upcoming Catalysts To Watch
|MCD
|McDonald's Corp
|225.21
|0.48
|-