Best Solar Stocks for 2021

Solar stocks are finally hot, after a decade of lagging the market.
Companies making solar panels were laggards because of deflation. Costs came down, but so did prices. Companies had to run hard to stay in place. They grew but failed to expand margins.
The environmental disasters of 2020, however, put a different gloss on things. Now, everyone wants a green revolution. Profits, not just promises, seem to be on the horizon.
Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|CSIQ
|Canadian Solar Inc
|48.51
|-2.26
|The 8 Biggest Growth Stocks of the First Quarter
|FSLR
|First Solar
|84.21
|1.31
|Solar Stocks: Why CSIQ, DQ, FSLR, SOL Stocks Are Heating Up Today
|NEE
|NextEra Energy
|75.77
|-
|8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
|PLUG
|Plug Power Inc
|35.26
|-1.62
|-
|RUN
|Sunrun Inc
|56.22
|1.92
|4 Clean Energy Stocks for 2021 and Beyond
|SPWR
|Sunpower Corp
|32.53
|0.09
|8 High-Risk Stocks to Buy That Are Worth Taking A Chance On
|WNDW
|Solarwindow Technologies Inc
|14.90
|-6.11
|SolarWindow Has An Intriguing Story And An Expensive Stock