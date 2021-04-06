Best Solar Stocks for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 6, 2021, 4:52 pm EDT

Solar stocks are finally hot, after a decade of lagging the market.

Companies making solar panels were laggards because of deflation. Costs came down, but so did prices. Companies had to run hard to stay in place. They grew but failed to expand margins.

The environmental disasters of 2020, however, put a different gloss on things. Now, everyone wants a green revolution. Profits, not just promises, seem to be on the horizon.


Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
CSIQ Canadian Solar Inc 48.51 -2.26 The 8 Biggest Growth Stocks of the First Quarter
FSLR First Solar 84.21 1.31 Solar Stocks: Why CSIQ, DQ, FSLR, SOL Stocks Are Heating Up Today
NEE NextEra Energy 75.77 - 8 Retirement Stocks to Buy for Any Market Conditions
PLUG Plug Power Inc 35.26 -1.62 -
RUN Sunrun Inc 56.22 1.92 4 Clean Energy Stocks for 2021 and Beyond
SPWR Sunpower Corp 32.53 0.09 8 High-Risk Stocks to Buy That Are Worth Taking A Chance On
WNDW Solarwindow Technologies Inc 14.90 -6.11 SolarWindow Has An Intriguing Story And An Expensive Stock

