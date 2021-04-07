Best SPAC ETFs for 2021

By InvestorPlace Staff Apr 7, 2021, 2:20 pm EDT

With the recent exception of Reddit stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are the hottest trend on Wall Street. Want to get in on the ground floor of hot companies? Buy into a SPAC. Want to get in on the ground floor of multiple hot companies at once? Try one of these recently public SPAC exchnage-traded funds (ETFs).


Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
SPAK Defiance Next Gen Spac Derived ETF 26.75 -1.65 7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
SPCX The Spac and New Issue ETF 28.71 -0.28 Gambling on SPACs? Diversify With These 3 SPAC ETFs
SPXZ Morgan Creek Exos Spac Originated ETF 21.32 -1.89 Gambling on SPACs? Diversify With These 3 SPAC ETFs

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/best-spac-etfs/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC