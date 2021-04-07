Best SPAC ETFs for 2021

With the recent exception of Reddit stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are the hottest trend on Wall Street. Want to get in on the ground floor of hot companies? Buy into a SPAC. Want to get in on the ground floor of multiple hot companies at once? Try one of these recently public SPAC exchnage-traded funds (ETFs).
Data last updated: April 7, 2021 3:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|SPAK
|Defiance Next Gen Spac Derived ETF
|26.75
|-1.65
|7 SPACs From 2020 Still Holding Strong
|SPCX
|The Spac and New Issue ETF
|28.71
|-0.28
|Gambling on SPACs? Diversify With These 3 SPAC ETFs
|SPXZ
|Morgan Creek Exos Spac Originated ETF
|21.32
|-1.89
|Gambling on SPACs? Diversify With These 3 SPAC ETFs