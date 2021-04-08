Best Space Stocks for 2021

We are amid the second Space Race. The first space race involved countries fighting to see who could get to the moon first. This space race involves companies fighting to see who can commercialize space first.
Why is this happening now? To put it simply, all the stars have finally aligned. For the first time in history, humans need to commercialize space, can commercialize space and want to commercialize space.
And so, we ask the obvious question: What are the top space stocks to buy to tap into this huge opportunity?
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|MAXR
|Maxar Technologies Ltd
|38.39
|1.48
|The Investor’s Guide to Space Stocks: 3 Companies That Will Stay in Orbit
|NPA
|New Providence Acquisition Corp Cl A
|11.60
|-
|Space Stocks: Why HOL, VACQ, NPA, SRAC and MAXR Are Rocketing Higher
|SPCE
|Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc
|28.89
|-1.20
|Virgin Galactic Is Cheaper but Is It at a Down-to-Earth Discount?
|SRAC
|Stable Road Acquisition Corp Cl A
|11.95
|-3.94
|Space Stocks: Why HOL, VACQ, NPA, SRAC and MAXR Are Rocketing Higher