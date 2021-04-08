Best Tech Stocks for 2021

As we head through 2021, some sectors will grow (electric vehicles), some will shrink (petroleum stocks) and some are rock solid. And while it may have ups and downs, tech stocks are one of those solid areas.

Yet when considering the best tech stocks to buy, we enter a sector where the sea changes will float a whole lot of investor boats. So who stands to gain as high tech continues its march towards artificial intelligence and automated everything?


Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
AAPL Apple 130.36 1.92 5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BOX, STZ, BABA, BBBY, AAPL 
AMD Adv Micro Devices 80.79 -0.37 4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, AMD, TWTR, IWM
AMZN Amazon.com 3161.00 - 3 Trillion-Dollar Capitalization Stocks to Trade
FTNT Fortinet Inc 186.39 - 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That Can Help Prevent the Next Big Hack
GOOGL Alphabet-A 2129.78 3.26 3 Trillion-Dollar Capitalization Stocks to Trade
MSFT Microsoft 242.35 - Speculators Left These 7 Stocks for Investors to Pick Over
ORCL Oracle Corp 75.37 1.75 What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
ZM Zoom Video Communications Cl A 331.11 2.48 7 of the Best Social Media Stocks Right Now

