Best Tech Stocks for 2021

As we head through 2021, some sectors will grow (electric vehicles), some will shrink (petroleum stocks) and some are rock solid. And while it may have ups and downs, tech stocks are one of those solid areas.
Yet when considering the best tech stocks to buy, we enter a sector where the sea changes will float a whole lot of investor boats. So who stands to gain as high tech continues its march towards artificial intelligence and automated everything?
Data last updated: April 8, 2021 5:40 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|AAPL
|Apple
|130.36
|1.92
|5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BOX, STZ, BABA, BBBY, AAPL
|AMD
|Adv Micro Devices
|80.79
|-0.37
|4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: SNAP, AMD, TWTR, IWM
|AMZN
|Amazon.com
|3161.00
|-
|3 Trillion-Dollar Capitalization Stocks to Trade
|FTNT
|Fortinet Inc
|186.39
|-
|3 Cybersecurity Stocks That Can Help Prevent the Next Big Hack
|GOOGL
|Alphabet-A
|2129.78
|3.26
|3 Trillion-Dollar Capitalization Stocks to Trade
|MSFT
|Microsoft
|242.35
|-
|Speculators Left These 7 Stocks for Investors to Pick Over
|ORCL
|Oracle Corp
|75.37
|1.75
|What Did the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Catch Up On.
|ZM
|Zoom Video Communications Cl A
|331.11
|2.48
|7 of the Best Social Media Stocks Right Now