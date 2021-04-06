Best Travel Stocks for 2021

By Robin Bradley Apr 6, 2021, 4:56 pm EDT

Travel stocks are starting to perk back up now that there are a few vaccines in the works. The hope is that we’ll be back to regular life before we know it — and this group of stocks has been trading like it.

Let’s look at seven travel stocks to buy for 2021:

 


Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
ABNB Airbnb Inc Cl A 190.03 1.79 -
BA Boeing Co 255.17 -1.62 7 of the Most Active Stocks on the Market (And Why)
DAL Delta Air Lines 48.83 1.14 What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
EXPE Expedia 174.70 -0.75 7 Stocks for Gen Z Investors to Hold Through Retirement
LUV Southwest Airlines 61.30 0.39 7 of the Best Short-Term Stocks to Try for April
PENN Penn Natl Gaming Inc 107.52 2.56 4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: DKNG, PENN, PYPL, XL
UBER Uber Technologies Inc 57.60 - Uber Stock Faces a Valuation Dilemma If Its Labor Costs Rise

