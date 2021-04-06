Best Travel Stocks for 2021

Travel stocks are starting to perk back up now that there are a few vaccines in the works. The hope is that we’ll be back to regular life before we know it — and this group of stocks has been trading like it.
Let’s look at seven travel stocks to buy for 2021:
Data last updated: April 6, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|ABNB
|Airbnb Inc Cl A
|190.03
|1.79
|-
|BA
|Boeing Co
|255.17
|-1.62
|7 of the Most Active Stocks on the Market (And Why)
|DAL
|Delta Air Lines
|48.83
|1.14
|What Will the Stock Market Do Today? 3 Big Stories to Watch.
|EXPE
|Expedia
|174.70
|-0.75
|7 Stocks for Gen Z Investors to Hold Through Retirement
|LUV
|Southwest Airlines
|61.30
|0.39
|7 of the Best Short-Term Stocks to Try for April
|PENN
|Penn Natl Gaming Inc
|107.52
|2.56
|4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: DKNG, PENN, PYPL, XL
|UBER
|Uber Technologies Inc
|57.60
|-
|Uber Stock Faces a Valuation Dilemma If Its Labor Costs Rise