Best Vegan Stocks in 2021

Plant-based food is the future of eating — and over the next decade, the enormous animal-based foods industry is going to be disrupted by emerging plant-based foods companies that are winning over the hearts and wallets of consumers.
In other words, it’s time to buy vegan stocks — and the best vegan stocks to buy today are:
Data last updated: April 2, 2021 4:10 PM EDT
|
Ticker
|
Company Name
|
Price
|
% Daily Change
|
Recent News
|BYND
|Beyond Meat Inc
|131.38
|0.97
|7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food
|BABYF
|Else Nutrition Holdings Inc
|2.38
|1.12
|7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys
|TTCF
|Tattooed Chef Inc
|19.44
|0.05
|Tattooed Chef Is Growing Rapidly — Get in While You Can
|MLFNF
|Maple Leaf Foods
|22.48
|-1.02
|7 Vegan Stocks to Buy Now for the Future of Food
|BUROF
|Burcon Nutrascience
|3.83
|3.51
|6 Hot Vegan Stocks That Will Make You Go Plant-Based
|VRYYF
|Very Good Food CO
|3.95
|0.64
|How You Can Score 60% Average Returns per Stock Pick
|LSF
|Laird Superfood Inc
|37.67
|0.53
|6 Hot Vegan Stocks That Will Make You Go Plant-Based