Best Vegan Stocks in 2021

By Robin Bradley Apr 2, 2021, 3:09 pm EDT

Plant-based food is the future of eating — and over the next decade, the enormous animal-based foods industry is going to be disrupted by emerging plant-based foods companies that are winning over the hearts and wallets of consumers.

In other words, it’s time to buy vegan stocks — and the best vegan stocks to buy today are:


Data last updated: April 2, 2021 4:10 PM EDT

Ticker
Company Name
Price
% Daily Change
Recent News
BYND Beyond Meat Inc 131.38 0.97 7 Restaurant Stocks Built for the Future of Food
BABYF Else Nutrition Holdings Inc 2.38 1.12 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys
TTCF Tattooed Chef Inc 19.44 0.05 Tattooed Chef Is Growing Rapidly — Get in While You Can
MLFNF Maple Leaf Foods 22.48 -1.02 7 Vegan Stocks to Buy Now for the Future of Food
BUROF Burcon Nutrascience 3.83 3.51 6 Hot Vegan Stocks That Will Make You Go Plant-Based
VRYYF Very Good Food CO 3.95 0.64 How You Can Score 60% Average Returns per Stock Pick
LSF Laird Superfood Inc 37.67 0.53 6 Hot Vegan Stocks That Will Make You Go Plant-Based

