SPECIAL REPORT The 5 Best Stocks to Buy for 2024

SIDU Stock Earnings: Sidus Space Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q3 2023

Sidus Space just reported results for the third quarter of 2023

By InvestorPlace Earnings Dec 20, 2023, 12:01 pm EST

Advertisement

SIDU stock - SIDU Stock Earnings: Sidus Space Misses EPS, Misses Revenue for Q3 2023

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) just reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

  • Sidus Space reported earnings per share of -$5.00. This was below the analyst estimate for EPS of -$4.00.
  • The company reported revenue of $985,520.
  • This was 34.30% worse than the analyst estimate for revenue of $1.50 million.

InvestorPlace Earnings is a project that leverages data from TradeSmith to automate coverage of quarterly earnings reports. InvestorPlace Earnings distills key takeaways including earnings per share and revenue, as well as how a company stacks up to analyst estimates. These articles are published without human intervention, allowing us to inform our readers of the latest figures as quickly as possible. To report any concerns or inaccuracies, please contact us at editor@investorplace.com.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/earning-results/2023/12/sidu-stock-earnings-sidus-space-for-q3-of-2023/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC