7 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week

Retailers and big box chains take center stage next week as the earnings train rolls on. And these earnings come as we enter the pivotal holiday sales season, which can make or break retailers large and small.
Analysts on Wall Street will be carefully parsing next week’s results to gain insights into how the economic reopening is holding up, and, in particular, how consumer spending performed heading into the fourth and final quarter of the year.
It has been a good run for stocks of retailers in recent weeks, with the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) up 15% over the past month. Sentiment regarding retailers has turned bullish as we approach the lucrative holiday sales period and the twin events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Strong earnings reports from key retail companies are likely to keep stocks across the sector buoyant as we near year-end. Here are seven retail stocks reporting earnings the week of Nov. 15.
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT)
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB)
- Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW)
- Target (NYSE:TGT)
- Macy’s (NYSE:M)
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)
Earnings Reports: Walmart (WMT)
First out of the gate next week is Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer with more than 10,000 stores, 2.3 million employees and annual revenues of nearly $550 billion.
The retail colossus survived the pandemic largely by ramping up its online sales strategy, and its brick-and-mortar stores have been recovering this year as the economy reopens.
However, despite its efforts and success, Walmart’s stock has underperformed, rising only 1% year-to-date at $148.50 a share. In the past 52 weeks, WMT stock has gained a slight 0.35%. The tepid growth has frustrated Walmart shareholders who have had to watch while rival retail stocks have risen more than 50% this year.
A strong third-quarter report from Walmart could give the share price a much needed boost. Wall Street is looking for the company to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 on revenues of $135.52 billion. Any beat to the upside will be well-received and could be the catalyst needed to finally move the needle on WMT stock.
The company has received several bullish analyst ratings recently, with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) adding the stock to its “conviction buy” list in October. The median price target on the stock, among 19 analysts who cover Walmart, is $170, which is 15% higher than its current level.
Home Depot (HD)
Also reporting Q3 results next week is home improvement retailer Home Depot. The Atlanta-headquartered company has seemingly had it both ways during the pandemic. The company performed well during Covid-19 lockdowns as people focused on fixing up their homes, and has continued to perform well this year as the economic recovery accelerated.
Year-to-date, HD stock is up nearly 40% at $367.55 per share. And despite the bull run, Home Depot’s share price has continued to trend upward, rising nearly 10% since the start of October. The company is no doubt looking to finish the year strong and keep the momentum in its stock going with its third-quarter results.
Analysts are forecasting that Home Depot will report EPS of $3.36 on revenues of $34.69 billion for Q3. This would be after the company reported that its sales in this year’s second quarter increased 8.1% from a year ago to $41 billion, the first time in the company’s history that its quarterly sales surpassed $40 billion.
With home prices continuing to rise in the U.S., up 20% in August this year from the same month of 2020 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, homeowners seem content to continue taking equity out of their domicile and spending it to improve its value, which benefits Home Depot.
Earnings Reports: La-Z-Boy (LZB)
Furniture manufacturer La-Z-Boy, which is known for its signature brand of upholstered recliners, reports earnings next week as it shares finally breakout after being down for most of this year.
Over the last month, LZB stock has gained 12% and now trades at $11.43 a share. However, even with that strong performance, the stock remains down 7% on the year. Strong third-quarter results heading into the holidays could accelerate the growth of La-Z-Boy’s stock.
Analysts expect the company to announce Q3 EPS of 73 cents on revenues of $540 million. La-Z-Boy has outperformed Wall Street’s earnings expectations in the four previous quarters. Overall, La-Z-Boy has grown its revenues by 9.5% and grown its net income by 32.3% since 2018. The furniture retailer is also praised for having a clean balance sheet with $391.21 million in cash on hand and $362.64 million in total debt.
Analysts will be watching La-Z-Boy to see if global supply constraints have materially impacted its business or will do so going forward.
Lowe’s (LOW)
Lowe’s, the home improvement retailer and main rival of Home Depot, also reports next week. And, as with Home Depot, Lowe’s stock has been a strong outperformer this year, up a total of 45% to $232.76 a share.
The rally in LOW stock has gathered steam in recent weeks, with the share price climbing 11% over the last month. The stellar stock performance has been propelled by exceptional sales that reached a record $27.6 billion in Lowe’s previous quarterly report.
Equally impressive is the fact that Lowe’s says it now generates 25% of its revenues from professionals such as contractors, electricians and plumbers. It is those professionals that are highly coveted by both Lowe’s and Home Depot as consistent repeat customers.
In an effort to attract even more professional customers and keep its sales in record territory, Lowe’s has been designing more intuitive store layouts based on helping contractors and other trades find everything they need for a specific job without having to search the entire store.
Additionally, the company has moved its website “Lowe’s for Pros” to the cloud, which enabled the company to add enhanced features, faster updates, and provide more personalized offers to those highly sought after professionals. Analysts have forecast that Lowe’s will announce EPS of $2.31 on revenues of $21.77 billion for its most recent quarter.
Earnings Reports: Target (TGT)
Target has been yet another top performer among retail stocks, up 44% so far in 2021 and up 60% in the last 52-weeks. At $256.26. TGT stock has run uninterrupted all year.
However, some analysts are raising concerns that the rally could be running out of steam. When Goldman Sachs added Walmart to its conviction list in October, the investment bank removed Target, stating that is expects slower growth from the Minneapolis-based company next year that is more inline with its historic performance. Target will be looking to prove the naysayers wrong when it announces its Q3 results.
Much of Target’s turnaround over the past few years is attributed to CEO Brian Cornell, who took over in 2014 as the company was dealing with a data breach that exposed the debit and credit card information of 40 million customers and its expansion into Canada was failing and dragging on the bottom line.
Cornell made the decision to exit Canada and has since invested heavily in e-commerce and brand name apparel. The moves proved to be the right ones judging by TGT stock, which is up 236% over the past five years. For next week’s earnings, Wall Street is anticipating EPS of $2.81 on revenues of $24.59 billion.
Macy’s (M)
Macy’s has not only been a top-performing retail stock, it has been one of the best performing of all stocks this year. Since January, Macy’s share price has increased 175% to its current level of $30.89. In the last month alone, M stock has gained 36%. The company has left its competitors in the dust as its shares continue rising higher and higher.
Macy’s now has a market capitalization approaching $10 billion. The incredible growth is due to a strong e-commerce strategy that has propelled shares higher. Although some analysts have claimed that Macy’s share price appreciation is due to it being treated as a meme stock by retail investors.
Founded in 1858, Macy’s today operates more than nearly 800 stores under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands. The company has recently been targeted by activist group Jana Partners, which is trying to force Macy’s to spin-off its successful and lucrative e-commerce business, which Jana Partners has estimated could be worth $15 billion.
The reaction to Jana Partners efforts has been largely negative and it looks as though Macy’s will control its own destiny when it comes to its e-commerce platform. For its latest earnings, analysts forecast Macy’s will report EPS of $0.29 on revenues of $5.18 billion.
Earnings Reports: Foot Locker (FL)
New York-based footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker’s latest earnings report comes as its stock has risen 15% in the last month, bringing year-to-date gains to 37%. At $53.86 a share, FL stock is now up nearly 50% in the past 52-weeks.
The company just announced that it is launching a brand new apparel line called “LCKR” that is focused on casual wear such as pullover hoodies and sweatpants. Foot Locker enlisted popular rapper Gunna to be the face of its newest brand, which officially launched Oct. 20 and should help boost sales heading into the New Year.
The company also recently completed a $360 million acquisition of Japanese retailer Atmos, which sells premium sneakers and apparel at 49 stores around the world, including 39 in Japan. The deal helps to expand Foot Locker globally as the company seeks growth opportunities outside its American home market.
Analysts have praised Foot Locker for its recent moves aimed at expanding its brand and operations. When it announces earnings next week, Wall Street is looking for the company to report EPS of $1.35 and revenues of $2.12 billion.
