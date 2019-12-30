[Editor’s note: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now” was previously published in October 2019. It has since been updated to include the most relevant information available.]

In the wake of an apparent Phase 1 trade deal between the U.S. and China, the risks facing the stock market appear to have receded. So while there might still be reasons for caution — continued trade conflicts and political uncertainty — overall now there are many opportunities for investors.

Here are nine stocks to buy that look particularly attractive.

Hot Stocks to Buy Now: Exxon Mobil (XOM)

I’m as surprised as anyone that Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM ) makes this list. I’ve long been skeptical toward XOM. The internal hedge between upstream and downstream operations makes Exxon stock a surprisingly poor play on higher oil prices. Overall, that leads XOM to stay relatively rangebound, as it has been for basically a decade now.

With the dividend yield around 5% and a price-earnings (P/E) multiple of 20, Exxon Mobil stock looks like a value play. Meanwhile, management is forecasting that the company’s earnings can double by 2025, adding a modest growth component to the story.

Obviously, there’s a risk that Exxon management is being too optimistic. Years of underperformance relative to peers like Chevron (NYSE: CVX ) and even BP (NYSE: BP ) have eroded the market’s confidence. If Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) can lead a true electric car revolution, that, too, could impact demand and pricing going forward.

Nathan’s Famous Inc (NATH)

Recommending a hot dog restaurant owner might seem silly at best. But there’s a strong bull case for Nathan’s Famous Inc (NASDAQ: NATH ).

NATH has mostly seen a steady decline in the last few weeks. The stock touched a 52-week (and all-time) high just over $100 in July 2018. It has since come down about 30%, yet the story hasn’t really changed all that much.

Revenues grew by just about 8% in fiscal 2018. The company’s agreement with John Morrell, who manufactures Nathan’s product for retail sale and Sam’s Club operations, offers huge margins, while its bottom line continues to grow. Food service sales similarly are increasing.

The restaurant business has been choppier, but it remains profitable. The “mostly franchised” model there is similar to those of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) and Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM ), among others, all of whom are getting well above-market multiples.

All told, Nathan’s has an attractive licensing model, which leverages revenue growth across the operating businesses. And yet, at 13.15x EV/EBITDA, the stock trades at a significant discount to peers.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC ) has only recently managed to exceed its 2018 high and it has gained more than 200% from its July 2016 lows.

But I’ve liked BAC stock for some time now, and, as I wrote previously, I don’t see any reason to back off yet. Earnings growth should be solid for the foreseeable future.

BofA itself has executed nicely over the past few years. The company’s credit profile is solid and its stock has outperformed other big banks.

And despite the big run, it’s not as if BAC is expensive. The stock still trades at a P/E ratio of 13, excluding certain items. Unless the economy turns south quickly, that seems too cheap. So it looks like the big run in Bank of America stock isn’t over yet.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU ) undoubtedly is the riskiest stock on this list, and there certainly is a case for caution. The company remains unprofitable and a 16.7x EV/revenue multiple isn’t cheap.

But with more than 30 million active users, Roku is a fast-growing platform deserving of its high-ish multiple. This year, Roku looks to build a true content ecosystem, and from a subscriber standpoint, it has already surpassed Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR ) and trails only AT&T (NYSE: T ) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ).

Again, this is a high-risk play, but it’s also a high-reward opportunity.

Margins in the platform segment are very attractive and should allow Roku to turn profitable relatively quickly. International markets remain largely untapped. There’s a case for waiting for a better entry point, or selling puts. But I like ROKU at these levels for the growth/high-risk portion of an investor’s portfolio.

Brunswick (BC)

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC ) is due for a breakout. The boat, engine and fitness equipment manufacturer is trading around $61, and despite a boating sector that has roared of late, the industry leader has been mostly left out.

Efforts to build out a fitness business have had mixed results and may support some of the market’s skepticism toward the stock. But Brunswick now is spinning that business off, returning to be a boating pure-play.

Cyclical risk is worth noting, and there are questions as to whether millennials will have the same fervor for boating as their parents. But at ten times forward earnings per share, BC is easily worth those risks.

And if the stock can finally break through resistance, a breakout toward $70-plus seems likely.

Pfizer (PFE)

Few investors like the pharmaceutical space at this point or even healthcare as a whole. But amid that negativity, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) looks forgotten.

This still is the most valuable drug manufacturer in the world. It trades at a P/E ratio of just 13.5, a multiple that suggests profits will stay basically flat in perpetuity. To top it off, PFE offers a 3.7% dividend yield.

Obviously, there are risks here. Drug pricing continues to be subject to political scrutiny (though the spotlight seems to have dimmed lately). Revenue growth has flattened out of late.

But Pfizer still is growing its top line. Tom Taulli previously cited three reasons to buy Pfizer stock — and I think he’s got it about right.

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI ) offers a diversified portfolio business and has been relatively weak across the board of late. The irrigation business has been hit by years of declining farm income. Support structures manufactured for utilities and highways have seen choppy demand due to uneven government spending. Mining weakness has had an impact on Valmont’s smaller businesses as well.

Valmont is a cyclical business where the cycles simply haven’t been much in the company’s favor. Yet that should start to change. 5G and increasing wireless usage should help the company’s business with cellular phone companies. Irrigation demand almost has to return at some point.

Concerns about the tariffs on steel likely have hit VMI. But many of Valmont’s contracts are “pass-through,” which limits the direct impact of those higher costs on the company itself. Despite uneven demand, EPS has been growing steadily and should do so in 2020 as well.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO ) is one of the, if not the, best stocks in retail, and that’s kind of the problem. Mall retailing, in particular, has been a very tough space over the past few years, and it’s not just the impact of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and other online retailers. Traffic continues to decline, which pressures sales and has led to intense competition on price, hurting margins.

But American Eagle has survived rather well so far, keeping comps positive and earnings stable. And yet this stock, too, trades at around 9.7x EPS. And American Eagle has an ace in the hole: its aerie line, which continues to grow at a breakneck pace.

The company’s bralettes and other products clearly are taking share from L Brands (NYSE: LB ) Victoria’s Secret unit. And the e-commerce growth in that business, and for American Eagle as a whole, suggests an ability to dodge the intense pressure on mall-based retailers.

In short, American Eagle isn’t going anywhere. There’s enough here to suggest American Eagle can eke out some growth, and a 3.7% dividend provides income in the meantime.

The stock already is recovering, being one of the only on this list with a positive chart over the past year, and AEO stock should continue to perform well. Longer-term, there’s still room for consistent growth and more upside.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS ) is going to have to spend to add capacity, and in this space, too, there’s the ever-present threat of Amazon.

But UPS is an entrenched leader, along with rival FedEx (NYSE: FDX ), and it at worst can co-exist with Amazon. Ecommerce growth overall should continue to increase demand; there’s enough room for multiple players in the global market.

Meanwhile, the selloff and benefits from tax reform mean that UPS now is trading at a P/E ratio of just 21. And the stock yields a healthy 3.3%. Investors clearly see a risk that growth will decelerate, but UPS stock is priced as if that deceleration is guaranteed.

As of this writing, Vince Martin is long shares of Exxon Mobil. He has no positions in any other securities mentioned.