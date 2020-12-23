Meet Luke Lango

Time to Buy Luminar Stock for 500% Gains

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Dec 23, 2020, 3:10 pm EST

Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2020/12/time-to-buy-luminar-stock-for-500-gains/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC