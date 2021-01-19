Meet Luke Lango

Here’s How Netflix Stock Can Soar to $1,000

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Jan 19, 2021, 5:28 pm EST

Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2021/01/heres-how-netflix-stock-can-soar-to-1000/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC