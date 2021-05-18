Don’t Be This Guy and Miss Out on Millions

Which is why – amid the current technology sector meltdown of early 2021 – I want to rewind the clocks back to the last time the technology sector was in a complete meltdown: Back in late 2000.
The internet euphoria that defined the late 1990s had completely disappeared. The Nasdaq was tumbling. Internet companies were declaring bankruptcies left and right. Paper billionaire fortunes were wiped out.
The atmosphere of late 2000 was dreary.
You had fear. You had anxiety. You had abandonment and hopelessness. The consensus among consumers and investors? The internet was overhyped – the digital future that dot-com entrepreneurs had pitched the world in 1999 was a pipeline dream that was never going to come true.
Seriously. That was the consensus.
Look at this screenshot from a New York Times web article written in December of 2000 by Andrew Sorkin (who is now the co-host of CNBC’s Squawk Box show). The article was about Boo.com – a once hot internet startup that was supposed to be what Amazon eventually became, but ultimately fizzled out and ended up being worth nothing.
Read it. Let your jaw drop. Can you really believe folks were saying this in 2000?
Of course, as we all know, the real dot-com boom was just getting started. From the time the above blurb was written to today, the internet has not just redefined the world – but entirely taken it over. Today, every facet of our lives is influenced by the internet.
So, what lessons can we learn from the 2000 dot-com crash that we can apply to the current tech sector meltdown?
Well, for starters, don’t be like Sorkin. Don’t get so caught up in the fear and anxiety of the era that you miss the big picture and fail to see the forest for the trees.
Don’t throw the towel in on innovation, on technological disruption, on the future…
Those who did are still kicking themselves today.
You know what the Amazon stock price was on the same day that Sorkin pondered that e-commerce might be dead forever? $23.75.
What is it today? $3,222.
Had Sorkin bought $100,000 of Amazon stock back then – as opposed to writing about the death of e-commerce – then he wouldn’t be the co-host of Squawk Box today… he’d own the entire CNBC studio.
It’s that simple.
When the market starts to de-value the future, it is the folks who believe in that future and double-down on innovation that end up generating life-changing wealth.
That’s what we’re doing. Because we truly believe this is a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity. You may never see something like this again.
Over the next decade, disruptive technology companies are going to transform and redefine everything about our world – much as internet companies transformed and redefined the world over the past decade.
By 2030, we’ll all be driving electric semi-autonomous vehicles, using AI-powered software to automate most of our work tasks, relying on robots to clean our homes, shopping online and having our products delivered by autonomous fleets, engaging in virtual worlds, and planning vacations to space…
That’s the future.
For the moment, Wall Street has completely forgotten this. Instead, the Street is getting caught up in playing this wrestling match with inflation and losing its shirt over gas prices rising, and quite frankly, it’s silly.
This is the dot-com crash all over again… where investors were selling Amazon as $20…
Well, we’re buying Amazon at $20.
Because this is not the time to run away from disruptive tech – much as was the case in 2001, this is the time to embrace disruptive tech.
I’m 100% genuine in saying there has never, ever been a better time to subscribe to my exclusive, venture-capital-style research platform, Innovation Investor – which is aimed at identifying, at early stages, the most innovative companies and explosive investment opportunities in the market.
A lot of the stocks in our portfolio have been beaten and bruised over the past few months – yet their businesses remain as strong as ever, and their long-term growth outlooks remain as favorable as ever. That’s why, from current prices, we think many of our stocks have enormous 10X-plus upside potential from current levels.
So I repeat: This is a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity.
Don’t let this opportunity pass you up. Don’t be Sorkin in 2000 and miss out on millions. Capitalize on this opportunity by clicking here.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this video.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s the focus of his premiere technology-focused service, Innovation Investor. To see Luke’s entire lineup of innovative next-generation mobility stocks, become a subscriber of Innovation Investor today.