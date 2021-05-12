FuboTV Earnings Prove FUBO Stock Is Ready for a Monster Rebound

What Happened to the fuboTV Stock Price Today?
- FuboTV (NASDAQ:FUBO) stock soared after the live TV streaming service provider reported first quarter numbers that smashed estimates, included way-above-consensus second quarter and full-year guides, and broadly underscored that this business is firing on all cylinders today.
- Despite the earnings surge, FUBO stock remains miles away from its early February high.
- We think shares can make a run back towards those all time highs over the next few months.
Why It Happened
- FuboTV’s first quarter numbers were great.
- Every KPI at fuboTV is accelerating right now.
- Subscriber growth accelerated from 73% in Q4, to 105% in Q1.
- Hours streamed growth accelerated from 66% in Q4, to 113% in Q1.
- ARPU growth accelerated from 17% in Q4, to 28% in Q1.
- Revenue growth accelerated from 98% in Q4, to 135% in Q1.
- This across-the-board acceleration comes against the backdrop of weaker-than-expected numbers from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and consumers going back outside again — making the growth acceleration all the more impressive.
- FuboTV also guided higher for the second quarter and full-year 2021 on both subscribers and revenues. Margins are also improving with economies of scale, and churn rates continue to improve, too.
- The coupling of these great numbers with recent share price weakness is unsurprisingly resulting in a huge pop in FUBO stock.
Does It Matter?
- Of course these numbers matter.
- fuboTV continues to defy the bears and grow like wildfire, adding tens of thousand of new subs every single month, and retaining most of those subs at very attractive ~$70 monthly price-points without blowing the bank on customer acquisition.
- This reality speaks to the fact that fuboTV’s sports-first content strategy is working.
- Important: All of this growth is materializing before fuboTV launches its integrated gaming services (launching in 3Q21) or integrated sportsbook (launching in 4Q21).
- Those are two huge catalysts. Together, they will throw a lot more fuel on this already red-hot fire.
- The future for fuboTV –and FUBO stock — looks very bright.
FUBO Stock Price Forecast
- If fuboTV’s earnings underscored one thing, it’s this: FUBO stock is way undervalued.
- We make some very simple and conservative long-term assumptions on the company. Just 10 million paying subs by 2030. A $70 monthly price point. Roughly 20% EBITDA margins. Nothing too crazy. If anything, those numbers are actually very conservative.
- Still, those conservative assumptions output a fair value on FUBO stock today of well over $50, and closer to $70.
- We do not expect shares to remain this deeply undervalued for long.
FUBO stock is a great play on the fact that the world is pivoting from linear TV to streaming TV. This pivot encompasses fuboTV, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Disney (NYSE:DIS), AT&T (NYSE:T) and so many more.
By the end of the decade, everything we watch will be through the internet. Cable boxes will be as obsolete as CD players are today.
Netflix stock is the blue-chip stock to buy to play this streaming revolution. Roku stock is a higher-upside, yet relatively safe bet. FuboTV stock may be the highest upside play in the space.
FuboTV fits that billing. It’s the next Netflix.
But it's one of dozens stock picks we cover each day the markets are open in Hypergrowth Investing.
To sign up (for free!), simply click here to get started.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it.